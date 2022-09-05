Happy Friday, Johnson County!

Football season is officially upon us, with the Kansas City Chiefs taking on the Arizona Cardinals in Phoenix for the season opener Sept. 11.

If you’re not making the trip to the Valley of the Sun, don’t worry — there are plenty of places in Johnson County to catch the game. This week, Post readers picked their favorite spots to watch football in Johnson county, and they didn’t disappoint.

The Kingdom Bar and Grille

A Chiefs Kingdom-themed bar in southern Overland Park, The Kingdom is a top contender for Post readers. Located at 12633 Antioch Road, The Kingdom boasts itself as the best spot to catch the Chiefs outside of GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

It features numerous televisions, bar games, a patio and a stage for live shows and other special events, according to its website.

“The bar is so nice,” wrote Al DesMarteau in a Google review. “Wall murals are outstanding. Ambiance is top notch. An ideal venue for all sports fans to gather to cheer on their team.”

The Kingdom is open daily from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m., but the kitchen closes at 10 p.m. on weeknights and 11 p.m. on weekends.

Johnny’s Tavern

Another top contender for the best spot to watch sports — Johnny’s Tavern. Luckily, there are more than one of these sports bars in Johnson County.

There are two in Overland Park, one in Prairie Village, one in Shawnee and one in Olathe for Johnson Countians to choose from.

“Great place to watch Chiefs games with tons of seating,” said Jenny Shults in a Google review about the Shawnee location. “Excellent food and timely service, even when they’re packed. They have an abundance of TVs, and they play music during commercials so you don’t have to hear the ads.”

Hours for Johnny’s Tavern vary by location but can be found online here.

The Peanut

The Peanut, a Kansas City, Mo. restaurant best known for its wings, is a popular sports bar for many in Johnson County — where there are three different locations in Mission, Olathe and Overland Park.

All locations serve as a bar and a grill, with options from a BLT and Greek salads to sweet potato fries and cocktails.

“Great place for sports viewing,” wrote Ricky Alan in a Google review. “Seats situated with tv’s on both sides. Will change channel on request.”

Each Johnson County location keeps its kitchen open at the following days and hours:

Monday to Thursday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Friday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Saturday from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Sunday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The bar closes at 2 a.m. nightly

Sully’s Pub

Located in the heart of downtown Mission, Sully’s Pub is a fan favorite sports bar.

Not only are there televisions galore, there are also bar games, trivia nights and a limited food menu. Additionally, Sully’s customers can order food from WingStand by Jefferson’s next door.

“This is your bar,” wrote Google reviewer J.D. DeNoon. “Low key and posh. Simple, homey and current. Local beers and a smart sample of bar games will keep you coming back. You’ll wait on the busy nights but can always find a seat most times.”

Sully’s Pub is open 1 p.m. to 2 a.m. on weekdays, 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. on Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 12 a.m. on Sundays.

The Bar

With locations in Mission, Olathe and Shawnee, it’s no surprise that The Bar is another top pick for sports watching in Johnson County.

Like The Kingdom, The Bars boasts a one-of-a-kind sports bar experience by being “among the best places in Kansas City to cheer on your favorite teams,” according to the website.

“Lots of TVs, great beer selection, great food and great prices — you can’t beat it for the prices,” Post reader Breanna Cheyenne wrote. “The Missouri location also offers bottomless on the weekends. Love The Bars.”

The Bars hours vary by location, but can be found online here.