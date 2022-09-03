Your Community: Exhibitions at Johnson County Library

Johnson County Library is pleased to foster creatives of all types who live and work in our community. The Library features and celebrates the work of local artists in the physical and digital spaces of the Library, and promotes collaborations and partnerships between the Library, artists and arts organizations. Beginning September 1, you can find the following exhibitions at the Library locations below:

Antioch Library – Craig McCord

Largely self-taught, photographer Craig McCord is influenced by black and white photography icons Ansel Adams and Brett Weston, and the color greats Elliot Porter and David Muench. He often incorporates strong foreground elements to add a measure of depth, drawing the viewer into the image. While having a certain fondness for landscapes of the West and Northwest, he believes the United States overall is blessed with some of the most diverse and beautiful landscape in the world. Presented in partnership with The Arts Asylum.

Blue Valley Library – Susan Ferguson

Susan Ferguson holds two academic degrees in English and worked for more than 40 years in agriculture, journalism, writing, editing, marketing and teaching before “chucking it all” to pursue a visually creative path. In southern Arizona, during a hiatus from traditional employment, Ferguson discovered a passion for weaving. She has taken classes in art history and weaving, as well as workshops in weaving, dyeing and quilting. Presented in partnership with The Kansas City Artists Coalition.

Cedar Roe Library – Becky Brinkley

A native of Kansas and graduate of the Kansas City Art Institute, Becky Brinkley’s work encompasses wheel-thrown functional ceramics, fiber arts, handmade paper, shibori and painted silks. Most recently her work has focused on alternative photographic processes which utilize digital negatives along with photograms of plants.

Central Resource Library – Patti Streeper

Trained as a printmaker, Patti Streeper focused on abstract monotypes early in her artistic career. She eventually returned to her art and began painting as her form of expression. Through experimentation and exploration, she gradually began to focus on portraiture as a means of storytelling. Drawing on her own experience as a female leader, Streeper gravitated to the stories of accomplished yet largely unknown women. A thread that runs throughout her work is a passion about human potential and how to tap into that potential to enable growth and greater contribution. A central belief is that women’s leadership, when authentically expressed, is critical to the vitality and longevity of society. An Artists in Sight conversation with Streeper will be available on Library OnDemand starting Sept. 9.

Corinth Library – Eiman Yousif

Eiman Yousif’s paintings reflect her upbringing in Africa, in the deep-rooted Sudanese culture, as well as her life’s journey in the United States and the long years spent in the United Arab Emirates. This mixture of cultures and ethnicity influenced her work, resulting in paintings that tell stories of her experiences and the many faces of people and cities that she has encountered over time.

Leawood Pioneer Library – Weifang Gong

Kansas City-based fiber artist Weifang Gong originally studied arts education and oil painting at Shandong University of Arts in Jinan, China. She uses sculptural and quilt/collage techniques to create her artwork, the main characteristic of which is the combination of the hand-printed translucent and opaque textiles. The patterns manipulated or printed on these materials come from natural landscapes, fine art masterpieces and her own imagination. Presented in partnership with InterUrban ArtHouse.

Lenexa City Center Library – Vivian Bluett

A native of East Texas, but raised in Kansas City, artist Vivian Bluett’s artwork is shaped by experiences common to the Black family dynamic. Heavily inspired by painters such as Derrick Adams, Faith Ringgold, Kerry James Marshall, Alice Neel and Jordan Castell, Bluett mixes scenes of Black childhood with social commentary to produce artwork that reflects the strength, style, joy and power of Black childhood and womanhood. Presented in collaboration with Black Space Black Art.

Lenexa City Center Library – Adrianne Clayton

Adrianne Clayton is an artist, educator and single mother of four. She was awarded a four-year scholarship to earn a degree in studio art, and also holds additional degrees in curriculum and instructional leadership and elementary administration from University of Missouri-Kansas City. She is a founding member of Black Space Black Art and works primarily with acrylic and other mediums on a variety of surfaces. Presented in collaboration with Black Space Black Art.

Lenexa City Center Library – Warren “Stylez” Harvey

Warren “Stylez” Harvey was born and raised in Kansas City, Missouri. Working predominantly as a painter, Harvey’s work has been featured at various events in the Kansas City metro area. Harvey describes his work as “a reflection of my truth: a reflection of my personality. I create according to my inner guide. My emotions drive me into various expressions. My work reflects the lessons I have learned and how I have made various connections throughout my life. I learn about myself through my work; therefore, I create with the aim to understand myself.” Presented in collaboration with Black Space Black Art.

Oak Park Library – Raffaela Malazarte

Originally from the Philippines, the now Kansas City-based artist Raffaela Malazarte has been experimenting with oil painting since 2000. Her style is greatly influenced by Fauvism and Impressionism. She is a self-taught artist who prefers to use thick brush strokes followed by a more complicated method of palette knife painting. Presented in partnership with The Kansas City Artists Coalition. An Artists in Sight conversation with Malazarte will be available on Library OnDemand starting Dec. 17.

Shawnee Library – Jean Hershey

Jean Hershey began her arts studies at Johnson County Community College before embarking on a 25-year career as an award-winning graphic designer and creative art director at engineering firm Black & Veatch. While employed at Black & Veatch, Hershey attended the Kansas City Art Institute at night, studying painting under Matthew Monk. Her abstract paintings utilize a bold use of color that, in her words, “Pop! Fizz! Sizzle!”

Explore exhibitions at the Library this fall and celebrate the creative works of individuals right here in our community. To learn more about the artists and what inspires them, visit the Exhibitions page on jocolibrary.org.

