It’s an extra special Friday ahead of an extra long weekend. Kyle here to get you set up for your Labor Day break.

Today’s forecast: ☀️ High: 88, Low: 65. Sunny and clear

Weekend outlook: Saturday, 🌤️ High: 87, Low: 65. Mostly sunny with some clouds at night. Sunday, 🌤️ High: 84, Low: 65. Sunny again with few clouds and calm winds. Monday, ☀️ High: 87, Low: 65, Sunny and clear once again.

Diversions

KC Irish Fest returns for its 20th year with a celebration of Irish culture, food and music at Crown Center in KCMO, from Friday through Labor Day. Adult general admission tickets per day are $35. Here’s more info.

returns for its 20th year with a celebration of Irish culture, food and music at Crown Center in KCMO, from Friday through Labor Day. Adult general admission tickets per day are $35. Here’s more info. One of Johnson County’s biggest annual events, the Garmin KC Air Show , will grace the skies above New Century AirCenter in Gardner both Saturday and Sunday, with headline performances from the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds. A ticket to get you in both days runs $55. Find out more.

, will grace the skies above New Century AirCenter in Gardner both Saturday and Sunday, with headline performances from the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds. A ticket to get you in both days runs $55. Find out more. If that’s not enough, Kansas City Renaissance Festival also kicks off in Bonner Springs this weekend, and will run every weekend between now and mid-October. Single-day tickets start at $20.95 for adults and $12.50 for kids.

also kicks off in Bonner Springs this weekend, and will run every weekend between now and mid-October. Single-day tickets start at $20.95 for adults and $12.50 for kids. If you’re in a more active mood, the Leawood Rotary Club hosts its annual Labor Day 5K on Monday, starting at 7:30 a.m. Runners can register for $36.

on Monday, starting at 7:30 a.m. Runners can register for $36. Round out your holiday weekend with America’s past time. (No, not football.) The Royals open up one of their final home stands of the season Monday against the Cleveland Guardians at 7:10 p.m. Tickets start at $10.

Noteworthy