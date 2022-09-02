The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds air demonstration squadron arrived in south Johnson County on Thursday afternoon ahead of the Garmin KC Air Show this weekend.

The Thunderbirds will be the headliners for both shows on Saturday and Sunday.

After arriving from a quick two-hour flight from Nellis Air Force Base, located just outside of Las Vegas, the squadron went into rehearsing their maneuvers.

The details: The team flies six F-16 Fighting Falcons during performances.

When flying in formation, the Thunderbirds come as close as 18-inches to one another’s wing tips while achieving speeds of roughly 500mph.

During fast and loud sneak passes, the solo pilots demonstrate the performance capabilities of their aircraft, with speeds reaching nearly 720mph, just under the speed of sound.

What the airmen can demonstrate during air shows is only a fraction of what these aircraft can do; F-16s can fly at just over Mach 2, or 1,350mph.

More details and ticketing information for this weekend’s KC Air Show can be found here.

Here are more images of the Thunderbirds’s KC Air Show practice: