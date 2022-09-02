The last remaining undeveloped tract of the Greystone South Plaza shopping center in Lenexa may eventually become a daycare center with a capacity for up to 181 children.

Driving the news: Developers got unanimous approval from the Lenexa Planning Commission Monday for a preliminary plan calling for a 12,718-square-foot daycare center to be built on two-and-a-half acres of vacant land.

Signage on renderings submitted to the city show that the facility would be a Guidepost Montessori location.

Guidepost in a national network of Montessori centers. The company estimates it serves more than 30,000 families across the globe.

Where exactly: The tract is north of 87th Street Parkway and west of Gillette Street, with a HyVee gas station to its south and a residential neighborhood on its north side, near the intersection of Richards and Bradshaw Streets.

Background: The daycare operated by Higher Ground Education is proposed for land owned by Stags Leap, LLC, and is being proposed by Ben Udell, of Murphy Real Estate Services LLC.

Greystone South Plaza, located a few blocks west of Interstate 35, is a shopping center that was primarily built in the 1980s and 1990s.

The last development there was a convenience store and gas station built in 2014 and an auto parts store in 2018.

Details: The daycare is proposed for the middle of the lot, with a play area on the north side and parking lot on the south side of the building.

A stormwater retention area is planned for part of the lot south of the parking, since the slope of the land carries runoff from the neighborhood further to the north, developers said.

Another thing: Plans are for the daycare to accept kids from about six weeks old through preschool.

The floor plan shows individual rooms with capacity of 24 kids ages three to six, other rooms for up to 14 toddlers from ages one to three and separate facilities for the babies.

A developer’s representative told commissioners traffic tie-ups are not expected because there are no set drop-off and pickup times and parents must park and walk in. That said, the peak hours for drop-offs are 7-10 a.m. and pickups are 3-6 p.m.

Lenexa daycare plan moves forward

The preliminary plan was approved with relatively little discussion on Monday.

A few commissioners said they thought the daycare is a good use for that location.

Roxie Hammill is a freelance journalist who reports frequently for the Post and other Kansas City area publications. You can reach her at roxieham@gmail.com.