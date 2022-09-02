Blush Boot Camp, a fitness studio focused on female empowerment, is opening another Johnson County location soon.

Where? Rita Haaraoja, the owner and franchisee of Blush’s Prairie Village location, which opened at the beginning of this year, now plans to open a second location at 8560 Maurer Road in Lenexa, next door to Urban Air Trampoline and Adventure Park.

The Lenexa pull: Haaraoja said Lenexa is growing, and Blush didn’t want to miss out.

Her husband scoped out the location, and she said he told her, “Lenexa is going to be good for us.”

Rita’s daughter Taylor will be the general manager of the new Lenexa location.

Taylor Haaraoja said the Lenexa location will maintain the same concept, feel and welcoming culture found at the Prairie Village location — and the only real difference aside from the city is that there will be different trainers.

Key quote: “Everyone always has something going on in their life,” Taylor Haaraoja said. “It’s cool to see what this place can offer them, the relief it can offer them. I’ve got single moms, I have people going through break ups, I have people coming from surgery, and they’re just looking for a place with no judgment — and this is the place for them.”

When will Blush Boot Camp open in Lenexa?

Taylor said the tentative opening date is Friday, Sept. 9.