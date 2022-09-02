Bash & Co. Sotheby’s International Realty: Labor Day and how to celebrate

Labor Day: an annual holiday where Americans pay tribute to the contributions and achievements made by workers of the trade and labor organizations. During the industrial revolution, the average American worked 7 days a week for 12 hours a day to meet the basic needs of living. People of all ages, some as young as five years old were subjected to a life of working in extremely unsafe working conditions, with little sanitary facilities and breaks.

It wasn’t until the workers began to go on strike and rally together that they started to shed light on the issues that were overwhelming the working class. Renegotiating hours and pay were a must, which led to the first Labor Day parade in U.S. history on September 5, 1882. The idea of a holiday geared toward working class citizens caught on across the country, leading to the legalization of what we now know as “Labor Day”, an American holiday.

Labor Day is still celebrated across the country, but it looks a little different today. Not only are Americans celebrating the workforce, but many also choose to use this holiday to recognize the end of summer and celebrate with parties, parades and athletic events. Through these celebrations, employers can show that they value and appreciate their employees, which in the end leads to a better team culture, employee retention, and more productive employees.

Labor Day is still celebrated across the country through many events held by communities. With gatherings, buffets, and various activities, the day is packed with fun Labor Day celebrations! In many communities, you will always have a sense of belonging with the events and activities available to all members. So whether you're celebrating with a day off work to relax on your own, or throwing a party to observe the end of summer – we can all appreciate the hard work and effort shown by the Americans that have made this holiday possible.

