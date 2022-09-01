Your Insurance: Catalytic converter thefts are skyrocketing, 5 things you need to know

Like what we have to say? Vote for Flury-Hinderks as Best of Johnson County!

What is a catalytic converter?

A catalytic converter is an emission control device that converts toxic gases from your vehicle’s internal combustion engine into less-toxic pollutants through a chemical reaction. Although they come in different shapes and sizes, they are about the size of a loaf of bread and are located underneath the vehicle

Why are they being stolen?

Catalytic converters contain precious metals such as platinum, palladium, or rhodium. Supply chain issues across the globe have caused a substantial increase in the price of these materials making them more attractive to thieves.

What can I do to protect myself and my vehicle?

Law enforcement experts recommend practicing good security hygiene for your vehicle. What that usually means is parking in a garage if you can with the door closed. If you must park outside of a garage, park in a well-lit area where others can see your vehicle. Always keep your vehicle doors locked.

More active measures include installing a catalytic converter anti-theft device. You may also have your vehicle’s VIN etched onto the catalytic converter which may deter some theft.

Which cars are targeted the most?

Knowing if your car is one of the more common targeted vehicles will help you assess your own personal risk of theft. Carfax and the National Insurance Crime Bureau have compiled a list based on service statistics.

https://www.carfax.com/blog/catalytic-converter-theft

What part of my insurance would cover theft of a catalytic converter?

Theft of a vehicle or parts from your vehicle are covered under the comprehensive portion of your auto insurance policy. Any comprehensive loss such as theft, is usually subject to the deductible so it’s good to know what that value is ahead of time. While having comprehensive coverage won’t help prevent a theft, it will help cover the skyrocketing cost of replacing a stolen catalytic converter. Loss of use is also an optional coverage on your auto insurance policy that will provide a rental vehicle for you while your car is in the shop due to a covered loss. With parts replacement taking even longer these days, that coverage can help get you back on the road sooner.

Working with families as their trusted insurance advisor is what we do every day. Connect with us for an insurance review and or if you have any questions on your current policy or deductibles.