Good morning! Getting ready for the long Labor Day weekend ahead of us? Before you go, here’s a rundown to get you up to speed this Thursday in Johnson County.
Forecast: 🌤 High: 89, Low: 66. Mostly sunny with light breezes out of the south.
Diversions
- The Kansas City Zoo kicks off GloWild, its nightly lantern festival, tonight at 6 p.m. The festival runs through Dec. 11. Details here.
- Today is the last day to watch “Top Gun: Maverick” at the Regnier Extreme Screen Theatre in Union Station. Details here.
- Three Days Grace performs at KC Live! in Kansas City, Missouri, tonight at 8 p.m. Tickets here.
Public Agenda
- The Johnson County Board of County Commissioners meets today at 9:30 a.m. with plans to consider adding $610,000 to the Household Hazardous Waste Facility capital project, and consider adding $152,000 of state funds to the Safe Routes to School Program. Agenda here.
Noteworthy
- De Soto officials say they plan to ensure the city won’t lose its “small town feel” with construction of the new Panasonic electric vehicle battery plant. [KCUR]
- Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly has announced the application process for a property tax relief program for businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. [41 Action News]
- The Overland Park Farmers’ Market is gaining national attention and looking to expand. [KCTV]
Our comment section is reserved for subscribers.
Try a subscription today for just $1.