Good morning! Getting ready for the long Labor Day weekend ahead of us? Before you go, here’s a rundown to get you up to speed this Thursday in Johnson County.

Forecast: 🌤 High: 89, Low: 66. Mostly sunny with light breezes out of the south.

Diversions

The Kansas City Zoo kicks off GloWild, its nightly lantern festival, tonight at 6 p.m. The festival runs through Dec. 11. Details here.

Today is the last day to watch "Top Gun: Maverick" at the Regnier Extreme Screen Theatre in Union Station. Details here.

Three Days Grace performs at KC Live! in Kansas City, Missouri, tonight at 8 p.m. Tickets here.

Public Agenda

The Johnson County Board of County Commissioners meets today at 9:30 a.m. with plans to consider adding $610,000 to the Household Hazardous Waste Facility capital project, and consider adding $152,000 of state funds to the Safe Routes to School Program. Agenda here.

