  Kyle Palmer  - Overland Park

Overland Park Police search for suspect after girl reports man tried to kidnap her

Overland Park attempted kidnapping

Overland Park Police are searching for a suspect following an attempted kidnapping Wednesday afternoon.

Where did it happen? In a statement posted to Facebook, Overland Park Police Capt. Keith Hruska said the incident occurred around 3:45 p.m. in the 9100 block of Robinson Street.

  • That’s about a block west of the Regency Park shopping Center on Metcalf Avenue.

 What we know: Hruska said a “juvenile female” told police that the suspect “physically attempted to get her into his vehicle” but she was able to get away.

  • The suspect is described as a white male, age 16-20 and bald.
  • Investigators say the suspect was driving an open-top red Jeep.
  • It’s unclear from police statements whether the suspect or victim know each other.

Have tips about Overland Park attempted kidnapping?

  • If anyone has any information, you can contact the Overland Park Police Department at 913-895-6300 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

Hi! I'm Kyle Palmer, editor of the Shawnee Mission Post and Blue Valley Post. I believe deeply in the power of local news and strive each day to make our readers feel informed, so they can get the most out of life in this great place we all call home

