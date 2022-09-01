Overland Park Police are searching for a suspect following an attempted kidnapping Wednesday afternoon.

Where did it happen? In a statement posted to Facebook, Overland Park Police Capt. Keith Hruska said the incident occurred around 3:45 p.m. in the 9100 block of Robinson Street.

That’s about a block west of the Regency Park shopping Center on Metcalf Avenue.

What we know: Hruska said a “juvenile female” told police that the suspect “physically attempted to get her into his vehicle” but she was able to get away.

The suspect is described as a white male, age 16-20 and bald.

Investigators say the suspect was driving an open-top red Jeep.

It’s unclear from police statements whether the suspect or victim know each other.

Have tips about Overland Park attempted kidnapping?