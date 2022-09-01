  Nikki Lansford  - Overland Park

Lifetime Fitness centerpiece of revised plan for Overland Park Sears site on Metcalf

Overland Park Sears

Klover Architects is proposing the construction of a roughly 110,000-square-foot Lifetime Fitness, along with additional restaurant and retail spaces at the site of the former Sears near 97th and Metcalf. Image via Klover Architects.

A previously proposed office space and daycare are out, and a new fitness club is in the revised plan for the former Sears site at 97th Street and Metcalf Avenue in Overland Park.

What’s happening: Klover Architects on Thursday hosted a neighborhood meeting via Zoom to lay its latest iteration of plans for that site, the final vestige of the old Metcalf South Mall.

The details: The centerpiece of Klover’s new plan is a roughly 110,000-square-foot Lifetime Fitness athletic club on the east end of the property, where an office complex had previously been proposed — and before that, an apartment building.

  • Another five buildings for new retail and restaurant spaces, including an unnamed coffee shop, are also set to be built towards the northwest corner and center of the complex.
  • An image of a Panera was included in renderings presented at the neighborhood meeting Thursday, but Klover officials never actually named that chain eatery as one of the other tenants.
  • Texas Roadhouse has already announced it is working to open a new restaurant on the development at the southeast corner of 97th and Metcalf.
  • North of the steakhouse along Metcalf will be 5,000-square-foot QuikTrip gas station and convenience store.
A map of proposed new plans for old Metcalf South development at 97th and Metcalf where the Overland Park Sears is being demolished. Image via Klover Architects.

Key quote: “Originally, we were going to use the existing Sears building and turn it into a major office building,” founding principal Henry Klover said Thursday. “The tenant bailed at the absolute last minute, even after we’d started demolition for them, which caused issues with the city. So the building is currently being torn down as we speak.”

Overland Park Sears
Demolition of the old Overland Park Sears building was ongoing earlier this week. Photo credit Nikki Lansford.

Background: The previous redevelopment plan approved last year by the Overland Park City Council called for a 164,000-square-foot office building and 14,000 square-foot daycare center for the site.

What’s next for Overland Park Sears site:

  • Klover officials said Thursday they are currently working on an additional parking study requested by the city and are tweaking some site plans.
  • The plans for the new development are expected to be presented to the Overland Park Planning Commission on Monday, Oct. 10.

Hi! I'm Nikki, and I primarily cover the city of Leawood and local schools here. We work hard to make it easy for you to keep up on your community with short, to-the-point coverage and easy-to-scan newsletters. Try a subscription today and never miss important information about the place you call home. The first month is only $1. Cancel anytime.