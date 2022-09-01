With the long Labor Day weekend approaching (and a mostly pleasant forecast on the horizon), you might be looking for a way to enjoy the mini-break close to home.

Between festivals and 5k races, there are a range of events going on this weekend in and around Johnson County to keep and your family occupied.

Here are some ways to keep busy this Labor Day weekend across Johnson County and the wider Kansas City metro.

Kansas City Irish Fest

Starting on Friday, the Kansas City Irish Fest will return for its 20th year.

The festival features a range of music, food, shops and activities centered around Irish culture.

It will take place from Friday to Sunday at Crown Center, at 2450 Grand Blvd., in Kansas City, Mo.

Friday’s festival hours will be from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m., while Saturday and Sunday’s hours will run from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

— they begin at $30 for an adult single-day ticket. Children ages 3-12 can get in for $8 per day. Children younger than 3 get in free.

Garmin KC Air Show

Johnson Countians can catch some overhead entertainment at the Garmin KC Air Show this weekend.

The show will feature a headlining performance from the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds, along with a range of other military and civilian aerial performers.

The show will begin at 10 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday and continue until 5 p.m. both days.

Tickets start at $35 for adults and can be purchased here.

Kansas City Renaissance Festival

Hear ye! Hear ye! Labor Day weekend marks the return of the Kansas City Renaissance Festival, which begins this Saturday and will continue every weekend until mid-October.

The festivities will run from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays, rain or shine.

You can find the festival’s main gate at 633 N. 130th St., in Bonner Springs, between State Avenue and Kansas Highway 7.

Purchase tickets for this weekend or for the season here.

Adult tickets start at $20.95 per day. Tickets for children ages 5-12 are $12.50 per day.

Leawood Rotary Club 5k

On Monday morning, Sept. 5, the Leawood Rotary Club will kick off the Labor Day holiday with a 5K race.

The race will begin at 7:30 a.m.

It will start and end at the American Academy of Family Physicians at 11400 Tomahawk Creek.

For $36, runners can register to join the race either in-person or virtually.

Outdoor entertainment at Park Place

In addition to the “Un-Sidewalk Sale” going on this weekend, Leawood’s Park Place shopping center will also offer a range of free outdoor events this three-day weekend.

This includes live music at 7 p.m. on Friday, as part of the shopping center’s Summer Concert Series.

You can also catch an outdoor movie with a free showing of Mean Girls at 8 p.m. on Saturday night.

Final pool days

For most Johnson County cities, this weekend will also be the last chance to take a dip and catch some rays at public pools.