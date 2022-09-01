The unofficial end of summer is this weekend, with Labor Day on Monday — and that means fall is on its way and Halloween soon after.

As a result, Halloween decorations are already cropping up across Johnson County in big box stores like Walmart and Target, as well as in some seasonal specialty stores like Spirit Halloween.

It’s early, we get it. But for the ghoulishly minded, you may want to start stocking up on terrifying trinkets and knee-knocking knick knacks to make your home the scariest on the block this Halloween season.

Where to find Halloween decor in Johnson County

Spirit Halloween

The Halloween-only retailer opens stores seasonally, and there are two in Johnson County this year: one in Shawnee at the old Pier 1 at 15300 Shawnee Mission Parkway and the other in Lenexa at 9656 Quivira Road next to TJ Maxx.

The Shawnee location is already open, with hours varying daily.

The Lenexa location is set to open in September, according to Spirit Halloween’s website.

Spirit Halloween operates its brick-and-mortar locations from early August to Nov. 2, according to its website.

But the retailer sells spooky goods online all year, though, according to its website.

Walmart

Ghosts and goblins are going to start hitting the shelves at Walmarts in Johnson County soon, parenting website Romper reports.

According to the site, Walmart generally starts its Halloween rollout after Labor Day.

There are 13 Walmarts in Johnson County, including both neighborhood markets and Supercenters, according to its website. Find the store nearest you here.

Target

From its branded “Hyde and Eek” line to regular fall decor, you can find it all at Targets in Johnson County.

Romper again reports that Target normally puts out Halloween items starting in late July or early August, so you may be already able to get your fright fix at a Target near you.

There are seven Target locations in Johnson County to choose from, including three in Overland Park, one in Mission and one in Shawnee. Find a store here.

Home Depot

A Home Depot representative told the Post that Halloween decor will start rolling out some time in early September.

Until then, spooky home decor and sizable lawn ornaments can be found online.

There are five Home Depot locations in Johnson County. You can find a store near you here.

Lowe’s

Another home improvement store retailer, Lowe’s supplies Halloween decorations, too.