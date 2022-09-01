  Nikki Lansford  - Community

Voting now open for Overland Park’s Chalk the Walk contest

Overland Park's annual Chalk the Walk event is back. Residents have until Monday, Sept. 5, to vote for their favorite submission in the people's choice category. Above, some finalists in the contest. Photos via Overland Park's Facebook page.

The countdown is on for Overland Park residents to vote on their favorite street art display in the city’s annual Chalk the Walk event.

What’s happening: With Chalk the Walk, residents have the opportunity to vote for their favorite submission in the People’s Choice category until Monday, Sept. 5.

  • Online voting can be done here on the city’s website.

The details: Chalk the Walk encourages locals young and old, professional or completely amateur, to express their artistic talents by creating colorful chalk drawings on sidewalks and driveways.

  • Artists had until Aug. 28 to submit a photo of their creation to the city in order to be entered in the contest.
  • Voting for the contest opened on Aug. 30 and will remain open until Sept. 5.
  • This year’s theme is “Looking up,” which city officials said was up to the artists to interpret.

Key quote: “It can be taken literally (anything you see when you look up), or your design can be more abstract,” Overland Park’s Chalk the Walk page reads. “Whether your chalk artwork is of a rocket ship in space, someone you “look up” to, your hopes for the future, or simply what you see in the sky.”

Another people’s choice finalist is this contestant, who drew character’s from Pixar’s “Up.” Photo via Overland Park’s Facebook page.

The awards: In addition to the people’s choice award, guest judges will decide the winners of the contest’s four other categories, which are Best Use of Theme, Best Use of Sidewalk Blemish, Kids Ages 8 and Younger and Kids Ages 9 to 14.

When will we know the Chalk the Walk winners?

  • Winners from the contest will be announced by the city on Tuesday, Sept. 6.

