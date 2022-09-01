Voting now open for Overland Park’s Chalk the Walk contest

The countdown is on for Overland Park residents to vote on their favorite street art display in the city’s annual Chalk the Walk event.

What’s happening: With Chalk the Walk, residents have the opportunity to vote for their favorite submission in the People’s Choice category until Monday, Sept. 5.

Online voting can be done here on the city’s website.

The details: Chalk the Walk encourages locals young and old, professional or completely amateur, to express their artistic talents by creating colorful chalk drawings on sidewalks and driveways.

Artists had until Aug. 28 to submit a photo of their creation to the city in order to be entered in the contest.

Voting for the contest opened on Aug. 30 and will remain open until Sept. 5.

This year’s theme is “Looking up,” which city officials said was up to the artists to interpret.

Key quote: “It can be taken literally (anything you see when you look up), or your design can be more abstract,” Overland Park’s Chalk the Walk page reads. “Whether your chalk artwork is of a rocket ship in space, someone you “look up” to, your hopes for the future, or simply what you see in the sky.”

The awards: In addition to the people’s choice award, guest judges will decide the winners of the contest’s four other categories, which are Best Use of Theme, Best Use of Sidewalk Blemish, Kids Ages 8 and Younger and Kids Ages 9 to 14.

Each drawing could only be entered into one category, but artists were able to make as many drawings as they wanted.

Those who win a category will receive up to six passes to one Overland Park attraction, including the Museum at Prairie Fire, the Matt Ross or Tomahawk Ridge community centers, the Deanna Rose Children’s Farmstead, the Johnson County Museum or the Overland Park Arboretum.

The grand prize winner in the People’s Choice category will receive a set of passes to two Overland Park attractions of their choice.

When will we know the Chalk the Walk winners?