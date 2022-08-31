  Kyle Palmer  - Daily Planner

Your daily planner: Wednesday, Aug. 31

Quite Frankly the Band performed Friday night at The Truman in Kansas City as part of a concert benefiting homeless and runaway youth. Lead singer Carolyn Armstrong, center, is a senior at SM South, and bassist Scout Matthews, far right, graduated from SM South earlier this year. Image courtesy Mary Lemon.

Say g’bye to August, Johnson County! Kyle here to get you set for this mid-week milestone marking another month gone.

Forecast: ☀️ High: 88, Low: 63. Sunny and clear. [Chef’s kiss.]

Public Agenda

  • The city of Shawnee will host a “budget open house” tonight at 6 p.m. at City Hall. The city is proposing a 2-mill reduction in residents’ property tax rates for the coming year.

Noteworthy

  • Records obtained by the Kansas City Star show a former Prairie Village police officer was allowed to stay on the job for 19 months after department officials were alerted that the officer had asked a woman for sex after arresting her. The officer Rolando Swaby resigned from the Prairie Village force last October following an unrelated domestic violence complaint. [Kansas City Star]
  • Shawnee residents can enter their dog for Mayor Michelle Distler’s Shawnee’s Top Dog contest between now and Sept. 29. The entry fee for each dog is $10, and the money raised will go towards the Mayor’s Christmas Tree Fund. Find out more here.
  • Kansas correctional officials say a man charged for a number of crimes in Johnson County more than a decade ago has died in state custody at the Lansing Correctional Facility. Ricardo Ramirez, 43, was serving nearly 12 years in prison combined for a number of crimes, including one count of aggravated sexual battery and three counts of battery of a county correctional officer.

