Forecast: ☀️ High: 88, Low: 63. Sunny and clear. [Chef’s kiss.]
Public Agenda
- The city of Shawnee will host a “budget open house” tonight at 6 p.m. at City Hall. The city is proposing a 2-mill reduction in residents’ property tax rates for the coming year.
Noteworthy
- Records obtained by the Kansas City Star show a former Prairie Village police officer was allowed to stay on the job for 19 months after department officials were alerted that the officer had asked a woman for sex after arresting her. The officer Rolando Swaby resigned from the Prairie Village force last October following an unrelated domestic violence complaint. [Kansas City Star]
- Shawnee residents can enter their dog for Mayor Michelle Distler’s Shawnee’s Top Dog contest between now and Sept. 29. The entry fee for each dog is $10, and the money raised will go towards the Mayor’s Christmas Tree Fund. Find out more here.
- Kansas correctional officials say a man charged for a number of crimes in Johnson County more than a decade ago has died in state custody at the Lansing Correctional Facility. Ricardo Ramirez, 43, was serving nearly 12 years in prison combined for a number of crimes, including one count of aggravated sexual battery and three counts of battery of a county correctional officer.
