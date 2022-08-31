  Juliana Garcia  - Paywall

Here’s a look inside Shawnee Mission North’s brand new weight room

SM North Weight Room

Shawnee Mission North's new weight room comes courtesy of some $4.6 million in funding allocated to the school as part of the district's most recent bond issue — and students are already putting it to use. Photo credit Juliana Garcia.

Shawnee Mission North students started the 2022-23 school year with a brand new, state-of-the-art weight room.

Driving the news: The new $4.6 million facility, located near the school’s field house, was funded with $4.6 million from the district’s most recent bond measure.

  • It’s funding all schools received to use specifically for facilities improvements as part of the district’s $264 million bond issue — which voters approved in January 2021.
  • Principal David Ewers said part of the $4.6 million also went to two separate gender-neutral bathrooms and landscaping around the school.

Background: The previous building administration team sat down with stakeholders and determined a weight room would be the best use of the bond allocation, Ewers said.

  • SM North’s old weight room, located underneath the English wing of the school, “felt like a dungeon,” Ewers said.
  • Additionally, loud music and banging weights was not a conducive learning environment for the English classrooms above.

Key quote: “[Weights is] a class a lot of kids take,” Ewers said. “It is not just an athletics thing — it’s not even only for one team. We hope the [weight room] is used every day for big chunks of the day.”

ICYMI: The weight room, like the rest of SM North, features Bison signage, a nod to the school’s new mascot, which replaced the now-retired Indian mascot last year.

Here’s an inside look at the new SM North weight room:

SMN weight room
Students can use the weight room by signing up for a weights class during the school day. There are two girls-only sections, two advanced sections and two co-ed sections, Ewers said. Above, students participate in one of the girls-only sections. Photo credits for all photos Juliana Garcia.
SMN Weights Room
There is no shortage of Bison mascot signage in the new weight room.
SMN weight room
The new weight room features machines lining the floor to ceiling windows and a faux grass area for floor and banded exercises.
Ewers said athletes across all sports will also be using the weight room.
Students complete one round of workouts during the first full week of school — on top of the North’s “N” logo included in the “Bison” lettering on the floor of the weights room.

 

