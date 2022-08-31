  Nikki Lansford  - Leawood

Shop Local KC now open in Leawood’s Ranch Mart, selling ‘homegrown’ goods and gifts

Shop Local KC

Online retailer Shop Local KC opened its second brick-and-mortar location in Leawood's Ranch Mart North Shopping Center. Above, owner Katie Mabry displaying some local signage. Photo credit Nikki Lansford.

Local online retailer Shop Local KC, which specializes in selling products from local artists and makers, has opened its second brick-and-mortar location, this time at the newly remodeled Ranch Mart Shopping Center in Leawood

Where exactly? Located at 3510 W. 95th St. — on the north side of 95th St. — the store can be found next to the lobby of nbkc bank, with which Shop Local KC shares a building.

  • Owner Katie Mabry said the bank reached out in January to discuss a potential partnership between the two companies.

What they’re saying: “Nowadays, people aren’t going inside banks very much anymore since so much stuff is digital,” Mabry said. “They own this building and have all this space, so they wanted to try something new where they could help another business.”

The details: Shop Local KC, which held a soft launch at Ranch Mart in late July, sells a variety of locally-crafted items, including jewelry, KC-centric decor, art, apparel and flowers.

Shop Local KC
Angel Daniels, a vendor at Shop Local KC in Leawood, showing off her Ipomoea Organics candle.

Key quote: “It’s all local gifts and fresh flowers,” Mabry said. “We do the flowers ourselves. We get the flowers from local farmers and then we do get some from wholesale places downtown too, so we’re supporting all local with our flowers too.”

Additional services: In addition to the new retail space, Shop Local KC’s Leawood location plans to use the space to host events and classes, such as learning how to arrange flowers.

  • “It’s a perfect place to have events on the patio,” Mabry said. “We’re used to doing pop-ups in our stores where we have like a food truck and makers come in.”
  • She also envisions the store being rented out for private shopping events or special occasions, such as bachelorette parties.
  • For those not interested in shopping in person, Shop Local KC also has a local delivery service option that will bring its goods to your front door.
Shop Local KC
Local flower arrangements are available at Shop Local KC in Leawood.

Background: While opening a new store in Leawood was not always the plan, Mabry said she is thrilled to be back in a city she once called home.

  • “I grew up in Leawood, and my parents still live right down the street,” Mabry said. “I used to ride my bike [to Ranch Mart] and spend my allowance at this dollhouse store across the street.”
  • Her midtown location at 3630 Main St. also recently celebrated its one-year anniversary.

When is Shop Local KC open?

  • Shop Local KC in Leawood is open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.

