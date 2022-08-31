A new list of the Kansas City area’s highest-rated barbecue restaurants does not include any establishments in Johnson County, but there are two joints on media company Stacker’s rankings that are a short drive for many north Johnson County gourmands.

Which restaurants? The two Johnson County-adjacent barbecue restaurants on the list include Joe’s Kansas City, near the NorthWood Shopping Center across County Line Road from Westwood, and Woodyard Bar-B-Que, on Merriam Lane.

Details: Stacker compiled a list of the 29 highest-rated barbecue restaurants based on rankings and reviews on travel site TripAdvisor.

Stacker’s final list is based on the average rating restaurants received on TripAdvisor, as well as the number of reviews from customers.

What they’re saying: “Joe’s is always humbled and honored to be included in any ‘top rated’ or ‘best of’ category when it comes to BBQ in Kansas City,” director of marketing Eric Tadda told the Post via email. “There are so many great restaurants, brands and pit masters that represent Kansas City BBQ, so it’s a tribute to our team when Joe’s gets acknowledged. That list shows exactly why our area is the BBQ capital of the world.”

Going deeper: With nearly 3,000 reviews and an average 4.5 out of 5-star rating, Joe’s Kansas City Bar-B-Que landed at number seven on Stacker’s list.

The Kansas City, Kan., location at Mission Road and County Line Road is the only Joe’s included on the list.

Meanwhile, Woodyard Bar-B-Que landed in the 21 slot on the list, earning an average 4 out of 5-star rating with more than 350 reviews.

What other barbecue joints made the list?

Other KC-area restaurants that made Stacker’s list include: