The Garmin KC Air Show, one of Johnson County’s biggest annual events, returns this coming Labor Day weekend, featuring a range of overhead performances.

Here’s what you need to know before you go:

When and where will the KC Air Show be?

The 2022 KC Air Show starts Saturday and goes through Sunday at New Century AirCenter in Olathe, 1 New Century Pkwy in Gardner.

The gates will open at 9 a.m. and close at 5 p.m. both days.

Aerial performances will begin at 10 a.m. each day.

Who is performing this year?

The KC Air Show this year will feature a headline performance from the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds, a highly skilled demonstration squad of pilots flying F-16 Fighting Falcons that are returning this year after flying at last year’s show around the Fourth of July.

A range of other military and civilian performances are also included in this year’s show, including the AeroShell Formation Aerobatics Team, the Red Bull Skydiving Team and U.S. Army Golden Knights skydivers.

You can check the full list of performers here.

How do I get tickets?

General admission tickets start at $35 for adults, $16 for teenagers and $9 for kids. These do not come with a seat.

Premium level tickets, such as the Flight Line Club and Gold Club tickets, come with access to private seating areas and cost more.

You can buy tickets here.

Are there any discounts?

Active duty military personnel can enter the show for free if they have produce a valid government-issued ID at the gate.

Veterans also will receive a $40 discount.

Children ages five and under can also attend for free.

Where do I park?

Guests can park for free at Garmin or the Olathe District Activity Center and ride the shuttle into the venue.