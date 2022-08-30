Good morning! It’s only Tuesday, but hey, it’s also National Beach Day, so kick back and take it easy. While you’re here though, here’s a quick rundown to get you up to date in Johnson County.
Forecast: ☀️ High: 86, Low: 61. Sunny with pleasantly calm winds, and clear skies this evening.
Diversions
- Earth Wind & Fire is performing tonight at 7 p.m. at Starlight Theatre in Kansas City, Missouri. Tickets here.
- JCPRD is hosting an Art & Identity History Lecture Series, the first of which takes place this evening at 6 p.m. at the Johnson County Arts & Heritage Center. Attendance is free, but registration is required.
Noteworthy
- There were no injuries reported following a fire Sunday afternoon at an Overland Park horse arena near 183rd Street in Overland Park. [KCTV]
- Overland Park has launched its Chalk the Walk program, which encourages residents to decorate the sidewalks, driveways and other paved surfaces with chalk. [The Kansas City Star]
