  Leah Wankum  - Daily Planner

Your daily planner: Tuesday, Aug. 30

Some family enjoyed refreshing drinks at Town Center Crossing earlier this summer. Photo credit Leah Wankum.

Good morning! It’s only Tuesday, but hey, it’s also National Beach Day, so kick back and take it easy. While you’re here though, here’s a quick rundown to get you up to date in Johnson County.

Forecast: ☀️ High: 86, Low: 61. Sunny with pleasantly calm winds, and clear skies this evening.

Diversions

  • Earth Wind & Fire is performing tonight at 7 p.m. at Starlight Theatre in Kansas City, Missouri. Tickets here.
  • JCPRD is hosting an Art & Identity History Lecture Series, the first of which takes place this evening at 6 p.m. at the Johnson County Arts & Heritage Center. Attendance is free, but registration is required.

Noteworthy

  • There were no injuries reported following a fire Sunday afternoon at an Overland Park horse arena near 183rd Street in Overland Park. [KCTV]
  • Overland Park has launched its Chalk the Walk program, which encourages residents to decorate the sidewalks, driveways and other paved surfaces with chalk. [The Kansas City Star]

