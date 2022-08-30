This week marks the opening of a new world of betting in Kansas.

What’s going on? Beginning with a “soft launch” at noon on Thursday, Sept. 1, Kansans will for the first time have the opportunity to legally bet on sporting events, either in person or on mobile devices on a variety of online betting apps.

Wagering will be overseen by the Kansas Lottery and the Kansas Racing and Gaming Commission.

The soft launch will be a chance for regulators and eager bettors to test the system before the official start of sports gambling on Thursday, Sept. 8, which coincides with the beginning of the NFL regular season.

ICYMI: Sports betting was legalized by the Kansas Legislature last session and signed into law by Gov. Laura Kelly in May.

Since then, regulators and vendors have been ironing out the details. With most of them worked out, the system is on track to open next week.

There may be changes as new betting options become available. Here’s what we know about how sports betting will work:

Where can I bet on sports in Kansas?

Once the gambling gets under way in earnest, you will be able to wager either in-person on machines at state-approved sites or through betting apps.

Four Kansas casinos have been approved to take retail sports wagers on site in the future. They are:

Boot Hill Casino and Resort in Dodge City

Kansas Star Casino in Mulvane

Hollywood Casino in Kansas City, Kan.

Kansas Crossing Casino and Hotel in Pittsburg

Can I start betting Thursday?

According to an announcement last week by the Kansas Lottery, in-person betting will be available at Hollywood Casino and Kansas Star Casino on launch day this Thursday.

The date for in-person betting at the other casinos is expected to be announced soon.

In the meantime, all four state-approved casinos will offer betting through mobile apps.

The law also allows betting at kiosks in sporting venues like the Kansas Speedway and Children’s Mercy Park in Kansas City, Kan.

However, neither of those places will be taking bets as early as Sept. 8, said Todd Allen, Director of Wagering at the state racing and gaming commission.

Can I bet online?

Online betting through mobile apps is expected to be a big part of sports betting in Kansas with state officials approving the platforms.

Six mobile platforms will be ready betting by Sept. 1, according to the Kansas Lottery announcement. They are:

Who can bet?

The two big requirements are:

You must be the legal betting age, which is 21.

You must be placing your bet from within Kansas state borders.

Mobile apps would not be available to anyone trying to use them while in a state where such betting is illegal.

That means that Missourians will have to physically cross the state line in order to bet in Kansas, and Kansans would not be able to place a remote bet from Missouri, which currently does not allow sports betting.

Who else cannot bet?

Besides underaged people there are several restrictions on who can’t bet. They include:

Sports betting managers and their families

Athletes, coaches, referees and others directly involved in the sports for which wagers can be made.

Proxy bets on behalf of someone else

Persons convicted of a crime involving sports wagering

Anyone trying to place a bet on insider information not publicly available

What can be wagered on?

The sporting events are not limited to games played in Kansas.

The allowed events are defined as amateur, professional or collegiate, motor race, or competition that has not concluded before the bet is placed.

Ultimately, the Kansas Lottery decides what types of bets will be allowed.

Parimutuel horse and dog racing bets are not allowed, nor is betting on any competition where a majority of participants are under 18.

How do I bet?

Learning about the types of bets and odds can be overwhelming to people who have never before bet on sports.

For instance, the new law allows a variety of complicated bets, including over-under wagers, parlays, moneyline bets and pools, to name a few.

If you’re new to sports betting, Sports Illustrated has a glossary of wagering terms to get you started.

Odds also can be confusing to a new bettor.

Odds are created by the bookmaker where you make your bet. Here’s more information on how to read them.

Where will my money go when I bet?

Each year the first $750,000 in sports wagering revenue goes to a newly created White Collar Crime Fund in Kansas to investigate crimes related to gambling.

After that, 2% of the remaining revenue goes to the Problem Gambling and Addictions Grant Fund, which is also new.

That money will be dedicated to creating chat and helplines for problem gamblers, plus treatment for pathological gambling, alcoholism and drug abuse.

Eighty percent of what remains after that goes to a special fund dedicated to attracting professional sports to Kansas, a move largely seen as a maneuver to eventually try to entice the Kansas City Chiefs to cross the state line.

What’s left after all that is discretionary.

Where do I go for help withe problem gambling?

There are several ways to get help for gambling addiction.

The Johnson County Mental Health Center offers services.

The Kansas Department for Aging and Disability Services also has information about problem gambling on its website, as well as a help line by the National Council on Problem Gambling, 1-800-522-4700.

More information is also available from the Kansas Responsible Gambling Alliance here.

Roxie Hammill is a freelance journalist who reports frequently for the Post and other Kansas City area publications. You can reach her at roxieham@gmail.com.