Shawnee officials are considering adding a small chapel to the Shawnee Town 1929 historic site in the city’s downtown area.
What’s new? The chapel, intended to replace a church that was formerly located in the historic area, is included in the proposed capital improvements plan that is awaiting approval by the city council.
- Once built, it would be available for weddings and events, making it a potential revenue-generating source, said Tonya Lecuru, director of the city’s parks and recreation department.
What’s there already: A gazebo has been a popular spot for those types of reservations currently, Lecuru said.
- Adding a chapel would provide an indoor option for events.
- Its proximity to the Shawnee Town Hall at the site would also make it convenient for events with receptions, she said.
Details: The idea is still in its early stages and no designs have yet been drawn up, but officials hope to incorporate historic stained glass and pews in its interior.
- The exterior would not be the same as the former church, however. Instead, it would be designed similar to a small church at 75th Street and Antioch Road, which was built around the same time, Lecuru said.
Price tag: The chapel’s estimated total cost is $695,000, which would be paid from special sales tax revenues, Lecuru said.
Roxie Hammill is a freelance journalist who reports frequently for the Post and other Kansas City area publications. You can reach her at roxieham@gmail.com.
Our comment section is reserved for subscribers.
Try a subscription today for just $1.