Shawnee officials are considering adding a small chapel to the Shawnee Town 1929 historic site in the city’s downtown area.

What’s new? The chapel, intended to replace a church that was formerly located in the historic area, is included in the proposed capital improvements plan that is awaiting approval by the city council.

Once built, it would be available for weddings and events, making it a potential revenue-generating source, said Tonya Lecuru, director of the city’s parks and recreation department.

What’s there already: A gazebo has been a popular spot for those types of reservations currently, Lecuru said.

Adding a chapel would provide an indoor option for events.

Its proximity to the Shawnee Town Hall at the site would also make it convenient for events with receptions, she said.

Details: The idea is still in its early stages and no designs have yet been drawn up, but officials hope to incorporate historic stained glass and pews in its interior.

The exterior would not be the same as the former church, however. Instead, it would be designed similar to a small church at 75th Street and Antioch Road, which was built around the same time, Lecuru said.

Price tag: The chapel’s estimated total cost is $695,000, which would be paid from special sales tax revenues, Lecuru said.

Roxie Hammill is a freelance journalist who reports frequently for the Post and other Kansas City area publications. You can reach her at roxieham@gmail.com.