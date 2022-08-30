Roeland Park shooting near County Line Road injures 1 person

Roeland Park and Kansas City, Kansas police are investigating following a shooting Monday night.

What we know: Officers were called to the area of 47th Street and Delmar Street at 9:10 p.m. after multiple 911 callers reported gunfire heard in the area.

47th Street is also known as County Line Road.

A shooting victim was found just before 9:30 p.m., and a Roeland Park officer transported the injured man to the University of Kansas Medical Center.

At the scene: Roeland Park Police Chief John Morris told the Post that the shooting victim was alert and talking but was being admitted to the hospital’s Intensive Care Unit.

According to Morris, a second person believed to be another victim was being interviewed by police. That person was not injured.

Officers reported finding at least seven casings near the southeast corner of 47th Street and Delmar Street.

“We’re not sure on the circumstances of why,” Morris told the Post. “We’re not sure if it was an armed robbery or whether they [suspects and victims] knew each other.”

Details: Morris said the shooting happened on the Roeland Park side of 47th Street, and the injured victim then ran north into Kansas City, Kansas.

The suspects fled the scene in a vehicle.

Police have not released any descriptions of the suspects or the vehicle.

What’s next: Crime Scene Investigators from the Johnson County Crime Lab and Kansas City, Kansas Police Department were both in the area collecting evidence.

Chief Morris said the Johnson County Crime Lab would be handling the shooting scene while KCKPD Crime Scene Investigators dealt with collecting any evidence on the Kansas City side.

Eastbound traffic on 47th Street was diverted south on Fontana Drive as police investigated the scene.

Delmar Street was also closed between 47th Terrace and 47th Street.

Have tips about Roeland Park shooting

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Roeland Park Police at 913-782-0720 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477. Callers to the TIPS Hotline can remain anonymous.

Mike Frizzell is a freelance crime and fire reporter who runs Operation 100 News.