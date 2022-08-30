  Bek Shackelford-Nwanganga  - Paywall

Roeland Park Community Center to get ‘mid-century modern’ update

A rendering of improvements at the Roeland Park Community Center. Image via SFS Architecture.

The Roeland Park Community Center is set to get a mid-century modern-themed makeover over the next few years.

Project details: Renovations at the center, 4850 Rosewood Drive, are planned in two phases, with each phase projected to cost around $1.5 million.

  • SFS Architecture, a Kansas City, Mo.-based company, has been tasked with designing plans.
  • Click on this link to download a PDF version of the presentation SFS gave to the Roeland Park City Council earlier this month.

Phase I: Renovations for the first phase should start sometime in 2023, and include:

  • improvements or replacement of select interior features and lighting in public corridors and restrooms along with several old classrooms,
  • new paint in the “Neighbor’s Place” and new paint and ceiling tiles in the multipurpose room
  • and other improvements, including rehab to existing stone and brick, replacing interior doors and flooring and adding a patio space off one classroom.

Phase II: The second phase is expected to start in 2025 and will include:

  • any bid work not completed in the first phase,
  • improvements, upgrades and/or replacements of select interior finishes and lighting in the child development and fitness centers
  • and upgrades to the reception, office and counseling spaces.
The Roeland Park Community Center served as Skyline Elementary from 1953 to 1982. File photo.

A little background: The Roeland Park Community Center, located at 4850 Rosewood Drive, used to be home to Skyline Elementary School, which closed in 1982.

  • It was later bought by the city and converted into the community center but has seen few changes since.
  • City Administrator Keith Moody says ideally when renovations are done, the space “will feel mid-century modern” and not like an old school.
  • An initial version of the community center renovations was first presented to city officials in 2019.

Key quote: “I think that after we do this, the folks that use the facility are going be left with the feeling that it’s a new facility, more so than it’s an old facility that’s been painted and touched up,” Moody said.

What they’re saying: “We have an opportunity here for a dynamic change, but also cohesion with other facilities,” Mayor Mike Kelly said.

  • Following a suggestion by Councilmember Tom Madigan, the council also decided on a backlit sign for the community center.

What comes next for Roeland Park Community Center

Pre-bidding for construction companies is scheduled to begin September 21, at the Roeland Park Community Center.

  • Bidding opens October 6 at City Hall.
  • A contract is scheduled to be awarded October 17.