Roeland Park Community Center to get ‘mid-century modern’ update

The Roeland Park Community Center is set to get a mid-century modern-themed makeover over the next few years.

Project details: Renovations at the center, 4850 Rosewood Drive, are planned in two phases, with each phase projected to cost around $1.5 million.

SFS Architecture, a Kansas City, Mo.-based company, has been tasked with designing plans.

Click on this link to download a PDF version of the presentation SFS gave to the Roeland Park City Council earlier this month.

Phase I: Renovations for the first phase should start sometime in 2023, and include:

improvements or replacement of select interior features and lighting in public corridors and restrooms along with several old classrooms,

new paint in the “Neighbor’s Place” and new paint and ceiling tiles in the multipurpose room

and other improvements, including rehab to existing stone and brick, replacing interior doors and flooring and adding a patio space off one classroom.

Phase II: The second phase is expected to start in 2025 and will include:

any bid work not completed in the first phase,

improvements, upgrades and/or replacements of select interior finishes and lighting in the child development and fitness centers

and upgrades to the reception, office and counseling spaces.

A little background: The Roeland Park Community Center, located at 4850 Rosewood Drive, used to be home to Skyline Elementary School, which closed in 1982.

It was later bought by the city and converted into the community center but has seen few changes since.

City Administrator Keith Moody says ideally when renovations are done, the space “will feel mid-century modern” and not like an old school.

An initial version of the community center renovations was first presented to city officials in 2019.

Key quote: “I think that after we do this, the folks that use the facility are going be left with the feeling that it’s a new facility, more so than it’s an old facility that’s been painted and touched up,” Moody said.

What they’re saying: “We have an opportunity here for a dynamic change, but also cohesion with other facilities,” Mayor Mike Kelly said.

Following a suggestion by Councilmember Tom Madigan, the council also decided on a backlit sign for the community center.

What comes next for Roeland Park Community Center

Pre-bidding for construction companies is scheduled to begin September 21, at the Roeland Park Community Center.