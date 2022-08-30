Roeland Park Community Center to get ‘mid-century modern’ update

The Roeland Park Community Center is set to get a mid-century modern-themed makeover over the next few years.
Project details: Renovations at the center, 4850 Rosewood Drive, are planned in two phases, with each phase projected to cost around $1.5 million.
- SFS Architecture, a Kansas City, Mo.-based company, has been tasked with designing plans.
- Click on this link to download a PDF version of the presentation SFS gave to the Roeland Park City Council earlier this month.
Phase I: Renovations for the first phase should start sometime in 2023, and include:
- improvements or replacement of select interior features and lighting in public corridors and restrooms along with several old classrooms,
- new paint in the “Neighbor’s Place” and new paint and ceiling tiles in the multipurpose room
- and other improvements, including rehab to existing stone and brick, replacing interior doors and flooring and adding a patio space off one classroom.
Phase II: The second phase is expected to start in 2025 and will include:
- any bid work not completed in the first phase,
- improvements, upgrades and/or replacements of select interior finishes and lighting in the child development and fitness centers
- and upgrades to the reception, office and counseling spaces.
A little background: The Roeland Park Community Center, located at 4850 Rosewood Drive, used to be home to Skyline Elementary School, which closed in 1982.
- It was later bought by the city and converted into the community center but has seen few changes since.
- City Administrator Keith Moody says ideally when renovations are done, the space “will feel mid-century modern” and not like an old school.
- An initial version of the community center renovations was first presented to city officials in 2019.
Key quote: “I think that after we do this, the folks that use the facility are going be left with the feeling that it’s a new facility, more so than it’s an old facility that’s been painted and touched up,” Moody said.
What they’re saying: “We have an opportunity here for a dynamic change, but also cohesion with other facilities,” Mayor Mike Kelly said.
- Following a suggestion by Councilmember Tom Madigan, the council also decided on a backlit sign for the community center.
What comes next for Roeland Park Community Center
Pre-bidding for construction companies is scheduled to begin September 21, at the Roeland Park Community Center.
- Bidding opens October 6 at City Hall.
- A contract is scheduled to be awarded October 17.
Our comment section is reserved for subscribers.
Try a subscription today for just $1.