Lenexa gun range plan clears first hurdle at planning commission

An indoor shooting range with retail gun sales and classrooms for firearm safety instruction has passed its first hurdle with the Lenexa Planning Commission.

Driving the news: Commissioners on Monday night unanimously okayed Range USA for a preliminary plan, plat and special use permit for a store on two-and-a-half acres at the northwest corner of 107th Street and Santa Fe Trail Drive, south of Old Town.

Details: The structure would be built according to the same security and noise reduction standards of its other 36 stores across the country, said Kevin Allee, vice president of real estate at the Cincinnati-based company.

If approved, the 14,894-square-foot structure would have two classrooms, 20 shooting lanes that could accommodate up to two shooters each and a retail store.

The company considers the location especially appealing because it is near Interstate 35 and in a light industrial area, said Korb Maxwell, an attorney representing the company.

He added that Range USA has had no issues in other locations even when their stores are close to residential areas.

What else: On questioning from the commission, Allee stressed the company’s experience doing business since 2012 with the other locations.

Range USA is the country’s leading gun safety educator, concentrating on new or inexperienced gun owners, he said.

The building will have solid concrete walls, with motion and vibration sensors in addition to cameras outside, he said. Customers’ drivers licenses are recorded when they enter, and safety officers are on hand to make sure the weapons are being handled properly, he said.

What they said: “We’re not a safety nuisance. We’re not a police call nuisance at all,” Allee said, adding that they encourage police, sheriff and federal law enforcement officers to train at the stores as well.

“This sets a tone for our stores, it tells the community what kind of business we run and if you’re up to nefarious deeds then we’re not your place,” he said.

He also said the business would have no problem adhering to the noise ordinance of 70 decibels at the property line during the day and 65 after hours.

The stores are designed so that sales clerks in the retail areas can carry on conversions with customers while shooting is going on, he said.

Discussion: A nearby business owner spoke during the required public hearing.

Rebecca Hanrahan, owner of Long Motor Corporation, or LMC Truck, which has a building to the west, said she was concerned about adding to the traffic flow and the possibility for more accidents.

She also said some of her 380 employees were concerned about the gun store.

“I have women who walk out after dark and I need to know they’re safe,” she said. “They have concerns and they’ve called in to my office to say to me, ‘This is not a good idea.’”

What’s next for proposed Lenexa gun range

The full city council is now set to discuss the item at its Sept. 20 meeting.

Roxie Hammill is a freelance journalist who reports frequently for the Post and other Kansas City area publications. You can reach her at roxieham@gmail.com.