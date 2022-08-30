Brookridge project could break ground in Overland Park this fall

After years of back-and-forth with neighbors and the city, developers behind the $2 billion Brookridge project in Overland Park say they are expecting to break ground this fall.

Driving the news: Overland Park-based developer Curtin Property presented an update about the 200-acre, mixed-use development near the Brookridge Golf & Fitness club at Antioch Road and 103rd Street to the Overland Park Finance, Administration and Economic Development Committee earlier this month, outlining the projects latest timeline.

Overland Park director of planning and development services Jack Messer told the committee developers must acquire rights-of-way from neighbors and finish utility work before construction can start.

The timeline: In order for construction to begin, Messer said a stipulation on the project plan regarding the rights-of-way at 103rd Street must first be discussed and approved by the Overland Park City Council in November.

If approved, construction could begin in the fall on infrastructure work around 103rd Street and Antioch Road for the project’s first mixed-use building, which includes 317 apartments and 12,596 square feet of retail space.

Construction of that part of the development is set to be completed by July 31, 2025.

Known as “The Village,” this portion will be on the site’s north side will have two mixed-use residential and retail areas, nine spaces for retail and restaurants, one mixed-use space for residential and offices, one office and a hotel.

By Dec. 31, 2027, Curtin must complete 100,000 square feet of office and 70,000 square feet of retail in the Village.

Background: The project to develop part of the Brookridge golf course property at the southeast corner of Antioch Road and 103rd Street was intensely disliked by residential neighbors. It took about five years from its inception before a development agreement on the financing package was reached in 2019.

In December 2019, the city council approved a number of tax incentives to help developers construct “The Village” portion of the project, which is slated to take about 125 acres.

The deal included tax increment financing, a special sales taxing district and revenue bonds, which was estimated to save the developer $40.5 million in sales tax, about $5 million of which would be Overland Park sales tax.

What happens next for Brookridge

The stipulation modification will be discussed by the Overland Park Planning Commission Monday, Oct. 10, before being voted on by the council in November.