Blue Valley Northwest High School students were given the all clear to leave the Overland Park campus Tuesday evening after the school was placed on lockdown earlier in the afternoon prompted by a nearby suspected auto burglary incident.

What we know: Just before 4:30 p.m., the high school near 135th and Switzer was placed on lockdown, with the district alerting parents of the situation via Twitter.

The incident came less than two weeks after the start of the 2022-23 school year.

What they said: “Blue Valley Northwest Families: BVNW campus has been locked down at this time. Please check you email for an emergency message,” Blue Valley Schools tweeted.

What followed: By 5:30 p.m., Overland Park Police had officially cleared the high school and the lockdown was lifted.

Students were released to their parents but were unable to return to the building to retrieve their belongings, according to another district tweet.

“BVNW Families: OPPD has given BVNW the clear to release students,” the district tweeted. “At this time, students aren’t able to return in the building to retrieve belongings. Student drivers are being released to leave campus. Families needing to pick students up may do so in the front loop.”

What else we know about Blue Valley Northwest lockdown

Officers from Blue Valley School District PD, Overland Park PD, Johnson County Sheriff’s Office and Olathe PD were all in the area.

Johnson County Med-Act had a tactical medic at the school, and Overland Park Fire had FD and Med-Act units staged at Fire Station 43, 13801 Switzer.

Recorded radio traffic said the last officers cleared the school at 6:56 p.m.

City’s response: Overland Park city communications manager Meg Ralph emailed the following statement later Tuesday evening:

“The Overland Park Police Department has cleared Blue Valley Northwest High School. The lockdown was lifted and reports of suspicious activity at the school found to not be true.

Students who were locked down have been released to parents.

This lockdown, placed our of an abundance of cautions, stemmed from a nearby suspected auto burglary incident.

Thanks to Olathe Police Department, Johnson County Sheriff’s Deputies and Blue Valley School District police for assistance on this matter.”

Mike Frizzell contributed to this report.