Blue Valley Northwest lockdown lifted after given all clear

Blue Valley Northwest High School students were given the all clear to leave campus after the school was placed on lockdown Tuesday afternoon.

What we know: Around 4:30 p.m., the high school near 135th and Switzer was placed on lockdown, with the district alerting parents of the situation via Twitter.

  • “Blue Valley Northwest Families: BVNW campus has been locked down at this time. Please check you email for an emergency message,” Blue Valley Schools tweeted.

What followed: By 5:30 p.m., the Overland Park Police Department had officially cleared the high school and the lockdown was lifted.

  • Students were released to their parents but were unable to return to the building to retrieve their belongings.
  • “BVNW Families: OPPD has given BVNW the clear to release students,” the district tweeted. “At this time, students aren’t able to return in the building to retrieve belongings. Student drivers are being released to leave campus. Families needing to pick students up may do so in the front loop.”

