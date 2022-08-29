Your daily planner: Monday, Aug. 29

Not to be sour about the start of another work week, but it’s National Lemon Juice Day on this Monday.

Forecast: 🌧️ High: 92, Low: 67. Sunny and humid to start, with a heat index near 98. Then, an increasing chance for rain and possibly some thunderstorms later this afternoon and in the evening.

Diversions

Rock troubadour Jack White performs at Starlight in KCMO tonight starting at 8 p.m. Available tickets start at $32.

Public Agenda

The Fairway Planning Commission meets tonight at 6 p.m. View their agenda here.

meets tonight at 6 p.m. View their agenda here. The Westwood Planning Commission meets tonight at 7 p.m. and will review the city’s proposed five-year capital improvements plan.

Noteworthy