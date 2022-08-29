Your daily planner: Monday, Aug. 29

Not to be sour about the start of another work week, but it’s National Lemon Juice Day on this Monday.
Forecast: 🌧️ High: 92, Low: 67. Sunny and humid to start, with a heat index near 98. Then, an increasing chance for rain and possibly some thunderstorms later this afternoon and in the evening.
Diversions
- Rock troubadour Jack White performs at Starlight in KCMO tonight starting at 8 p.m. Available tickets start at $32.
Public Agenda
- The Fairway Planning Commission meets tonight at 6 p.m. View their agenda here.
- The Westwood Planning Commission meets tonight at 7 p.m. and will review the city’s proposed five-year capital improvements plan.
Noteworthy
- A former Overland Park police officer who previously pleaded guilty to posting a threatening message on a woman’s Facebook page was booked into the Johnson County jail last week for a probation violation. Rodney Lee Wilson was later released after posting $50,000 bond. [Kansas City Star]
- Johnson County public works officials say work will begin next spring to make improvements along 199th Street between Clare Road and U.S. 169 Highway in an unincorporated part of the county near Gardner. Residents have complained commercial trucks are using the road to cut through to I-35 and making the road unsafe. [Fox 4]
Our comment section is reserved for subscribers.
Try a subscription today for just $1.