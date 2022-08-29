Updates from Johnson County Community College: Providing endless opportunities for students to get involved

At JCCC, education isn’t limited to lectures and labs alone. We offer many opportunities for Cavaliers to learn by getting involved in campus clubs, organizations and activities. Students have the chance to meet new people with similar passions and have fun along the way – it’s a win-win!

Students have a variety of clubs and organizations to choose from

With more than 50 student-run clubs and organizations – at JCCC, there’s a group that appeals to almost every hobby and interest.

Five executive officers and 25 senators at-large make up JCCC's Student Senate. They provide government representation for the student body and allocate funds to student organizations.

Model United Nations (UN) encourages student involvement, promotes international awareness and offers valuable educational – and life – experiences through a simulation of the UN General Assembly. Students perform an ambassador role while debating a variety of topics, such as gender equality, climate action and global health. JCCC's impressive Model UN team is known for receiving outstanding delegations at national conferences.

The JC Student Veterans of America group supports and empowers students who are connected to military services. This club is not only for JCCC military veterans and dependents, but all military supporters.

JCCC’s Center for Student Involvement is available to help students find their niche and ways to get involved on campus. Students are also invited to submit recommendations to establish new clubs or organizations.

JCCC has vibrant student life opportunities

In addition to joining clubs and orgs, students can join in fun activities throughout the JCCC campus. The Student Lounge is a great place to meet up with friends – or make new ones. Students enjoy TVs with the latest video game systems, Ping-Pong and foosball tables, board games and more. Parties, game tournaments and contests are often held in the Student Lounge.

Additionally, our Student Activities team hosts a variety of events — like lunchtime trivia and tailgate parties — throughout the semester. From Student Wellness programs to Cav Kickoff and Friday Hangouts, students will never be bored in between classes.

The well-rounded college experience students receive at JCCC isn’t complete without our award-winning athletics program. Students show their Cavalier pride by cheering on our seven teams, including men and women’s basketball and soccer, volleyball, baseball and softball – each highly regarded throughout the region and country.

It’s not too late to enroll

At JCCC, we’re always enrolling new students, even after the start of a semester. For maximum flexibility, we offer short-term classes that begin mid-semester as an accelerated alternative to a standard 16-week course. Students taking short-term classes have access to all campus resources and involvement opportunities.

Learn more about our steps to enroll – the application process is quick, easy and there are no fees to apply.