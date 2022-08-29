The Merriam “urban oasis” home, a one-of-a-kind gem of midcentury architecture has just hit the market.

The property near Knox Street and Hocker Drive just west of Turkey Creek is for sale for the first time since its completion in 1975.

Designed by Design Build Architects, now called Gould Evans, the property features a towering central living space…:

That connects to a handsome kitchen and dining area:

But the standout feature might be the multi-level library. An expansive space, it has oiled walnut shelves and a rolling ladder with steel-reinforced rungs. The shelves wrap around an exposed concrete wall with a fireplace, blending materials common to midcentury home design:

Floor-to-ceiling windows look east toward the creek:

With exterior walkways that allow residents to take in the tranquility of the urban forest that surrounds the home:

The four-bedroom, three-bathroom, 2,210 square foot midcentury house in Merriam hit the market in recent days with an asking price of $700,000.

Other standout midcentury properties in Johnson County

The 1960s and 1970s were a period of great creativity in home design here in northern Johnson County.

Two homes by famed architect Bruce Goff still stand out in Prairie Village:

The Hyde family home on 67th Street, which was built of green bricks and has a living space built around a “floating” chimney that drops down over a fireplace hearth.

The Searing house at 79th Street and Fontana — whose design was controversial enough that it landed the carpenters who were building it in jail for an afternoon (seriously). The J.C. Nichols company, which owned all of the property surrounding the lot, had filed a court order stopping construction, claiming that Searing needed to get permission to move forward with the design. When the Prairie Village police came by to enforce the order, the carpenters resisted in a manner offensive enough to the police that they were thrown in jail.

There was also the Campbell family’s “dome home” in Overland Park, which features an indoor pool. The signature dome, visible to motorists near Hamilton Drive, sits over a U-shaped, three-bedroom house with a built-in garage. A front courtyard, intended to mimic the Gulf of Mexico, is filled with vegetation and the pool, creating a warm, humid climate.