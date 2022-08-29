Plans to develop a one-and-a-half acre plot of city-owned land near Lenexa’s City Center into an office and outdoor entertainment area known as The Yard have been dropped due to market conditions and the pandemic, city officials confirmed.

The idea: The Yard, planned for 8700 Ryckert Street, first got city approval in 2018, and then again 2019 and most recently in 2021.

It was to have occupied the southeast corner of West 87th Street Parkway and Renner Boulevard.

The details: The Yard development was drawn up to include office space, a parking garage and restaurant area, with its most distinctive feature a large outdoor patio for socializing and yard games.

Driving the news: But Lenexa officials have confirmed that the project is not moving ahead because the developer could not overcome the market conditions in the wake of the pandemic.

The city and developer mutually terminated the agreement in June.

What else: Dustin Burton, of Renaissance Infrastructure Consulting was listed as the applicant but did not immediately respond to a requests for comment about the project.

The city has no other plans pending for the tract and plans to hold onto the land, awaiting the right developer.

Roxie Hammill is a freelance journalist who reports frequently for the Post and other Kansas City area publications. You can reach her at roxieham@gmail.com.