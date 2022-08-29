After several years of vacancy, a chapter is coming to a close for one of Overland Park’s oldest and, for some, most nostalgic structures.

What’s happening: Demolition of the former Overland Park Sears building near 97th Street and Metcalf Avenue has begun, taking with it the last remaining portion of the once prominent Metcalf South Shopping Center.

The other half of the Metcalf South site, which once contained a Macy’s and the Glenwood Arts theater, is now a Lowe’s, which opened in 2018.

What’s next: The tear down is making room for a large redevelopment that calls for a 164,000-square-foot office building, a 14,000 square-foot daycare center and two restaurants, both about 8,000 square feet a piece.

Background: After nearly 50 years in business, the Overland Park Sears at Metcalf South closed in 2017 and the site has since undergone several changes in its redevelopment plan.

After sitting vacant for over a year, developers initially submitted plans to bring a mixed-used development to the site in 2018, which featured apartments and a movie theater.

Neighbors expressed concerns about the proposed 300-unit apartment complex, and the redevelopment was delayed over the next three years.

The latest iteration of the plan — with the office building replace the apartments — was approved by the Overland Park Planning Commission in June 2021.

In May, steakhouse chain Texas Roadhouse gained approval from the city to construct a restaurant at the southeast corner of the development, the first known tenant on the site.

A bit of Overland Park history

Sears has been a staple business at Metcalf South since the shopping center first opened its doors in August of 1967, according to JoCoHistory.