Hundreds of people crowded into Maranatha Christian Academy’s new $25 million campus in western Shawnee on Saturday for a new building dedication.

Driving the news: The private school purchased the land at 7055 Silverheel Street near K-7 Highway and Shawnee Mission Parkway, in 2020.

The new Maranatha facility feature around 24 classrooms, a double gym, a library and turf football field and track.

Construction on the football field and track has not been completed.

Previously, the school had educated students at two separate campuses, including a campus at West 63rd Street and Lackman Road and a space leased from Cross Points Church in Shawnee.

What they’re saying: Superintendent Janet Fogh was elated Saturday evening. The theme for the coming year, she explained, is “building on a firm foundation.”

Fogh said before the foundation was laid, they put a large bible underneath: “That was symbolic, that’s true to what we believe. This is built on God’s word,” she said.

What’s next: School starts on Thursday for middle schoolers and kindergarten students and Friday for high schoolers.

Prior to this year, elementary and secondary students were separated. Fogh said she is happy to have all grades in one place.

Key quote: “It’s just a dream come true. It’s something that we have desired for a really long time,” she said. “It’s been great to have all the teachers all together this last week and couple weeks as we’ve been doing orientation and getting ready. It’s just a big happy family, it’s like a reunion.”

New Maranatha Christian Academy in images

Here’s a look at the new building, captured during Saturday’s ceremonial dedication.