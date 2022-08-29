  Bek Shackelford-Nwanganga  - Paywall

Maranatha Christian Academy unveils new $25M campus in Shawnee

A family explored the library at the new K-12 campus for Maranatha Christian Academy in Shawnee, which was officially dedicated on Saturday. Photo credit Bek Shackelford-Nwanganga.

Hundreds of people crowded into Maranatha Christian Academy’s new $25 million campus in western Shawnee on Saturday for a new building dedication.

Driving the news: The private school purchased the land at 7055 Silverheel Street near K-7 Highway and Shawnee Mission Parkway, in 2020.

  • The new Maranatha facility feature around 24 classrooms, a double gym, a library and turf football field and track.
  • Construction on the football field and track has not been completed.
  • Previously, the school had educated students at two separate campuses, including a campus at West 63rd Street and Lackman Road and a space leased from Cross Points Church in Shawnee.

What they’re saying: Superintendent Janet Fogh was elated Saturday evening. The theme for the coming year, she explained, is “building on a firm foundation.”

  • Fogh said before the foundation was laid, they put a large bible underneath: “That was symbolic, that’s true to what we believe. This is built on God’s word,” she said.

What’s next: School starts on Thursday for middle schoolers and kindergarten students and Friday for high schoolers.

  • Prior to this year, elementary and secondary students were separated. Fogh said she is happy to have all grades in one place.

Key quote: “It’s just a dream come true. It’s something that we have desired for a really long time,” she said. “It’s been great to have all the teachers all together this last week and couple weeks as we’ve been doing orientation and getting ready. It’s just a big happy family, it’s like a reunion.”

New Maranatha Christian Academy in images

Here’s a look at the new building, captured during Saturday’s ceremonial dedication.

Maranatha Christian Academy
Pastor Shaun FitzGerald, whose children attend Maranatha, offers a prayer of dedication in the school gymnasium on Saturday. Photo credit for this and all photos Bek Shackelford-Nwanganga.
Christa and Maurice Moss hold their children, Emma and James, in ‘The Nest’, the school’s cafeteria. James will be in Kindergarten at Maranatha Christian Academy this year.
Maranatha Christian Academy
Families and students mingle outside the school’s main entrance on Saturday.
Maranatha Christian Academy
Students pile onto school buses in front of the new campus for a social event at their old school.
Maranatha Christian Academy
Christy Smith, left, helps her granddaughter, Stevie Noland, eat a s’more. Smith’s daughter, Kelsey Noland, right, said Stevie is the second generation from her family to attend Maranatha Christian Academy after Kelsey and her siblings attended the school.
Maranatha Christian Academy
A student tries out a reading nook in an elementary classroom.
Maranatha Christian Academy
From left to right Chloe Goering, Sherrilou Heddings, Tinsley Caldwell and Nina Caldwell enjoy dessert on the new school patio. Chloe jokingly said she is excited for the end of the school year, but she’s looking forward to seeing her friends at school, too.
Head of School Janet Fogh, center with scissors, helps lead a ceremonial ribbon-cutting in Maranatha Christian Academy’s gym.
Students begin a new year at the new Maranatha Christian Academy on Thursday, Sept. 1.