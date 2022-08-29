Johnson County’s youngest library visitors and their families can attend Storytime events in person again at nine library branches, starting Sept. 12.

Why it matters: The library moved its Storytime events online at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, allowing children and parents to attend the events via Facebook Live.

Aside from a few outdoor summer reading events, next month will mark the first time regular in-person Storytimes will be held in more than two years.

What are Storytimes? During the readings, library staff read books aloud and lead children in other activities, such as songs and rhyming.

The readings are geared toward children up to age 6 and their parents and families.

Attending a Storytime: Children up to age 6 and their parents and families can attend Storytimes at nine of the library’s branches this fall.

Storytime programming will start in person on Sept. 12 and continue until the middle of December.

Storytimes are free to attend, but parents should pick up a Storytime ticket at a library branch’s Questions desk when they arrive for the event.

Online Storytime programming and Storytime on Demand will still be available as well.

Click here for a full Storytime schedule.

Key quote: “We’re looking forward to offering a really robust schedule of Storytimes over the next couple of months,” said Shannon Goebel, early literacy coordinating librarian. “Our community has really missed in-person Storytimes and so have our librarians. Working on how to bring it back has been a priority.”

Where can I attend JoCo Library Storytimes?

The following nine Johnson County Library branches will host in-person Storytimes this fall: