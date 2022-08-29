5 to Try: What are the best places to watch football in Johnson County? 🏈 📺

It’s that time of year again: football season.

Though it may not exactly feel like fall yet, the gridiron beckons.

All three big local college teams — KU, K-State and Mizzou — open their seasons this week. And the Chiefs are set to start their season on the road at Arizona on Sunday, Sept. 14.

With all that action on the field, you may be looking for a good local spot to watch it. And Johnson County suffers from no shortage of sports bars and neighborhood hangouts to watch a game on a Saturday or Sunday afternoon. (Or Monday night, or Thursday night, or … you get the idea.)

We’ve covered best sports bars in the past, but this is a more particular ask: where are the best places to watch football in Johnson County?

Maybe it’s the number (and size) of TVs on which to watch as many different games as you like that determines your preference.

Or maybe you like a place with a wide selection of beers on tap. Or an extensive food menu. Or a family-friendly atmosphere.

Whatever your recommendation, tell us where you like to go on football weekends in the fall and why.

How to tell us your picks for where to watch football

We typically take recommendations up through Wednesday of each week.

To send us your “5 to Try” suggestions this week and each week after this, you can:

Email ideas to stories@shawneemissionpost.com,

Send us messages on Facebook, Twitter or on Instagram,

Or comment at the bottom of this post.

Each Friday, we’ll publish our readers’ suggestions for what made it into our “5 to Try.”

Other recent “5 to Try” lists

In the meantime, check out some other recent “5 to Try” lists, including: