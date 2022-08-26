Your daily planner: Friday, Aug. 26

Ahhhhhhh! “Home Alone” star Macauley Culkin turns 42 today. Kyle here, gettin’ your Friday started off right.

Forecast: ☀️ High: 89, Low: 69. Another repeat day of clear skies and sunny weather.

Weekend outlook: Saturday, ☁️ High: 89, Low: 70, Partly cloudy with a 40% chance for rain in the evening; Sunday, 🌩️ High: 86, Low: 70, Mostly cloudy with a 50% chance for rain and some thunderstorms.

Diversions

Kick off your weekend with some K-Pop, as Overland Park music venue Vivo hosts its Big K-Hip Hop Show Friday night headlined by Ted Park. Doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets start at $30.

Friday night headlined by Ted Park. Doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets start at $30. If you’re looking for something family-friendly, head over to Meadowbrook Park in Prairie Village Friday night for a Movies in the Park showing of “A Bug’s Life.” The screening starts at 8:15 p.m. Here’s more info.

showing of “A Bug’s Life.” The screening starts at 8:15 p.m. Here’s more info. The Royals continue their homestand with a weekend series versus the San Diego Padres at Kauffman Stadium. Tonight’s game starts at 7:10, and there will be fireworks afterwards. Available tickets start at $14.

continue their homestand with a weekend series versus the San Diego Padres at Kauffman Stadium. Tonight’s game starts at 7:10, and there will be fireworks afterwards. Available tickets start at $14. Another outdoor movie (weather permitting) comes along Saturday night with a showing of “Luca” on the lawn at Deanna Rose Children’s Farmstead in Overland Park. The event starts at 5 p.m. Find out more info.

in Overland Park. The event starts at 5 p.m. Find out more info. If soccer’s your thing, you’ve got two chances this weekend to catch some professional footie. Sporting KC hosts San Jose on Saturday night at Children’s Mercy Park. Remaining tickets start at $32. Then on Sunday evening, women’s team the KC Current host the North Carolina Courage. Two tickets can be had for $17.

Noteworthy