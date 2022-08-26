SMSD News: Nominate an SMSD educator for Teacher of the Year

Do you know a Shawnee Mission School District teacher who should be recognized as the best in the state? You are invited to nominate SMSD educators for Shawnee Mission Teacher of the Year and the Kansas Teacher of the Year award.

The Kansas Teacher of the Year program recognizes excellent teachers across the state. Each school district in Kansas is able to nominate one elementary and one secondary candidate for the program.

Anyone is encouraged to nominate Shawnee Mission educators for this statewide recognition, noted Anna Sahadeo, second-grade teacher at Lenexa Hills. In 2016, Sahadeo was recognized in the Kansas Teacher of the Year program as a Region 3 finalist.

“Shawnee Mission has a tradition of excellence and this is a wonderful way to recognize a deserving educator,” Sahadeo added.

Click the form below to submit your nomination for Kansas Teacher of the Year:

Form in English

Form in Spanish

Nominations are due by September 6, 2022.

To be eligible, teachers must meet these criteria:

Completed at least 3 years in the SMSD

Completed at least 5 years in the profession

Currently serve as a teacher (i.e. must have a roster of students)

This year, Amy Sachse, a third-grade teacher at Corinth Elementary was named a semifinalist in the Kansas Teacher of the Year program. She was nominated along with Wraye Royle, a seventh grade math teacher at Indian Hills.

The individual named Kansas Teacher of the Year is able to enter the National Teacher of the Year competition. Honorees join a network of teachers from across the state who share best practices and ideas. The mission of the program is to “build and utilize a network of exemplary teachers who are leaders in the improvement of schools, student performance, and the teaching profession,” according to the Kansas State Department of Education.

Shawnee Mission has some of the best teachers in the state and receives hundreds of nominations for this award each year. In addition to recognizing a secondary and elementary teacher as part of the Kansas Teacher of the Year program, Shawnee Mission will take time this spring to honor a Teacher of the Year for every Shawnee Mission school community.

