Roeland Park to launch curbside glass recycling program — Here’s what you need to know

In a 5-4 vote earlier this week, the Roeland Park City Council approved an agreement with Ripple Glass to provide curbside glass recycling services to most residences in the city.

The program approved at Monday’s council meeting will cover all the city’s single-family homes, along with the Boulevard apartments at 4800 Skyline Drive, the community center and R and Nall Parks.

What will it cost? Curbside glass recycling services will cost each household an extra $2.50 per month initially, or about $25.73 more per year, according to city documents.

That cost is expected to rise to $2.56 per month in 2024 and to $2.63 per month in 2025.

All residents, whether they use curbside glass recycling or not, will have to pay for it.

The monthly fee for the program that Ripple Glass will charge the city per household is lower than what it would cost for residents to pay for their own curbside glass recycling subscriptions on their own, the city says.

When does it start? The city’s contract with Kansas City-based Ripple Glass will start in January 2023 and is scheduled to end in December 2025.

The new permanent program expands a pilot program that has been in place since last August in which Ripple has been collecting glass curbside at more than 650 residences in Roeland Park.

For single-family homeowners: Ripple Glass containers and informational flyers will be delivered to Roeland Park’s almost 3,000 single family homes the week of Jan. 1, 2023.

Each home will get a 14-gallon container by default, but some homes may be eligible for house-side collection or wheeled 35-gallon carts.

Curbside pickup will occur once a month and correspond with the city’s regular solid waste collection schedule.

For the Boulevard Apartments: Eight 64-gallon carts will be delivered the first week of January 2023 to the Boulevard Apartments.

Glass recycling will be collected bi-weekly at the apartments.

Ripple will give residents bags made of recycled plastic to carry glass to the bins, and the bags will have a graphic that shows users what items to recycle.

In city parks: Glass at the Roeland Park Community Center, R Park and Nall Park will be collected once monthly on a service day, free of charge.

Ripple will also provide glass recycling services and containers for city-sponsored events.

How they voted: In July, the city council voted 6-1 to create a draft agreement with Ripple Glass, but on Monday, the glass recycling program split councilmembers.

Councilmembers Jan Faidley, Jen Hill, Michael Poppa and Michael Rebne voted in favor of the agreement.

Councilmembers Tom Madigan, Benjamin Dickens, Kate Raglow and Trisha Brauer voted against the measure.

Mayor Mike Kelly broke the tie in favor of the agreement.

What they’re saying: Madigan, who has voiced opposition to the curbside glass recycling program from the beginning stages of discussion, voiced worries about inflation.

He said now isn’t the time to increase prices for residents by implementing curbside glass recycling, and expressed concerns of carbon dioxide emissions from Ripple Glass trucks.

“We can’t keep using a car salesman’s tactics, using the approach of justifying an increase of our taxes by saying, ‘it only costs this much money,’” he said.

Raglow agreed: “I personally don’t think now is the time for us to be doing this, although I do fully support any type of recycling and personally would love this for myself and my household. I’ve received more emails asking us to not to vote in favor of this than I actually did for our masking ordinance which I was actually kind of surprised by.”

In support: Supporters of the measure see it differently though. They think citywide glass recycling is long overdue.