Mission’s Mohawk Park to undergo major upgrades — Here’s the timeline

City officials in Mission broke ground this month on the first phase of improvements to Mohawk Park, a neighborhood park that sits on the corner of Lamar Avenue and West 67th Street.
- The park is in line to get some major improvements this fall, including new restrooms, an updated parking lot and a pavilion.
A little background: Mohawk Park sits on almost eight acres and used to be a school ground.
- The city purchased the land in the early 2000s, and other than demolishing the school, the park and playground have not seen many changes since.
What’s coming: Due to the scope of the project, improvements have been split into two phases.
Phase 1: The first phase of work includes:
- a shelter with an integrated storage facility and restrooms,
- added sidewalk connections from the new facility to existing trails,
- water fountains, trash and recycling receptacles, lighting, benches, and additional site furnishings
- as well as demolition of the existing parking lot on Lamar Avenue and construction of a new parking lot on West 67th Street.
Phase 2: The next phase will include:
- a new playground with rubber surfacing, shade sails and inclusive play features,
- a concrete court with basketball and pickleball lines
- an upgrade to the existing trail around the perimeter of the park
- the addition of native plants, trees and landscaping.
How residents will be impacted: Leavenworth-based Sands Construction is scheduled to begin work for the first phase in mid-September, and Phase 1 is expected to be complete in March 2023.
- According to Mission Parks and Recreation Director Penn Almoney, close to half of the park will be closed during the first phase of construction.
- The playground and eastern portion of the park will remain open during Phase 1.
- There are no scheduled road closings at this time, according to the city and Sands Construction.
Project funding: The city has budgeted $3.5 million for the Mohawk Park upgrades, with plans for most of the funding to come from the three-eighth cent sales tax dedicated to parks and recreation.
- The 10-year sales tax is scheduled to expire in March 2023, and Mission residents will vote on whether or not to renew the sales tax for another ten years in September.
- In 2021, the city also received a roughly $394,500 federal Land and Water Conservation grant for the first phase of this project.
- The city says it is also seeking funding from other grants.
