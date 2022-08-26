Mission’s Mohawk Park to undergo major upgrades — Here’s the timeline

City officials in Mission broke ground this month on the first phase of improvements to Mohawk Park, a neighborhood park that sits on the corner of Lamar Avenue and West 67th Street.

The park is in line to get some major improvements this fall, including new restrooms, an updated parking lot and a pavilion.

A little background: Mohawk Park sits on almost eight acres and used to be a school ground.

The city purchased the land in the early 2000s, and other than demolishing the school, the park and playground have not seen many changes since.

What’s coming: Due to the scope of the project, improvements have been split into two phases.

Phase 1: The first phase of work includes:

a shelter with an integrated storage facility and restrooms,

added sidewalk connections from the new facility to existing trails,

water fountains, trash and recycling receptacles, lighting, benches, and additional site furnishings

as well as demolition of the existing parking lot on Lamar Avenue and construction of a new parking lot on West 67th Street.

Phase 2: The next phase will include:

a new playground with rubber surfacing, shade sails and inclusive play features,

a concrete court with basketball and pickleball lines

an upgrade to the existing trail around the perimeter of the park

the addition of native plants, trees and landscaping.

How residents will be impacted: Leavenworth-based Sands Construction is scheduled to begin work for the first phase in mid-September, and Phase 1 is expected to be complete in March 2023.

According to Mission Parks and Recreation Director Penn Almoney, close to half of the park will be closed during the first phase of construction.

The playground and eastern portion of the park will remain open during Phase 1.

There are no scheduled road closings at this time, according to the city and Sands Construction.

Project funding: The city has budgeted $3.5 million for the Mohawk Park upgrades, with plans for most of the funding to come from the three-eighth cent sales tax dedicated to parks and recreation.