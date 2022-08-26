  Bek Shackelford-Nwanganga  - Mission

Mission’s Mohawk Park to undergo major upgrades — Here’s the timeline

The park near Lamar Avenue and W. 67th Street will get a new shelter, additional sidewalks and, eventually, a new playground. Above, a girl plays on the current playground, which will remain open during the first phase of construction. Photo credit Bek Shackelford-Nwanganga.

City officials in Mission broke ground this month on the first phase of improvements to Mohawk Park, a neighborhood park that sits on the corner of Lamar Avenue and West 67th Street.

  • The park is in line to get some major improvements this fall, including new restrooms, an updated parking lot and a pavilion.

A little background: Mohawk Park sits on almost eight acres and used to be a school ground.

  • The city purchased the land in the early 2000s, and other than demolishing the school, the park and playground have not seen many changes since.

What’s coming: Due to the scope of the project, improvements have been split into two phases.

Phase 1: The first phase of work includes:

  • a shelter with an integrated storage facility and restrooms,
  • added sidewalk connections from the new facility to existing trails,
  • water fountains, trash and recycling receptacles, lighting, benches, and additional site furnishings
  • as well as demolition of the existing parking lot on Lamar Avenue and construction of a new parking lot on West 67th Street.

Phase 2: The next phase will include:

  • a new playground with rubber surfacing, shade sails and inclusive play features,
  • a concrete court with basketball and pickleball lines
  • an upgrade to the existing trail around the perimeter of the park
  • the addition of native plants, trees and landscaping.

How residents will be impacted: Leavenworth-based Sands Construction is scheduled to begin work for the first phase in mid-September, and Phase 1 is expected to be complete in March 2023.

  • According to Mission Parks and Recreation Director Penn Almoney, close to half of the park will be closed during the first phase of construction.
  • The playground and eastern portion of the park will remain open during Phase 1.
  • There are no scheduled road closings at this time, according to the city and Sands Construction.

Project funding: The city has budgeted $3.5 million for the Mohawk Park upgrades, with plans for most of the funding to come from the three-eighth cent sales tax dedicated to parks and recreation.