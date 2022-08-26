Bash & Co. Sotheby’s International Realty: The Dude abides

In the summer of 1985, my sophomore year of high school was about to begin. Anders Unruh was transferring from Raytown South to Pembroke Hill. One can imagine what that might look like for an average kid, but Anders was not an average kid, he was a force of nature. Loud in laughter, loud in voice, loud in stature and loud in his love for life. His 6’5” frame would have brought attention without the additional energy of everything.

We played football together and became friends. As the years went on, the alignment of our friendship lessened. The contributing factor for us growing apart was my inability to accept people for who they were and for Anders’s ability to accept everyone for who they were. Over the next 20 plus years, we would see each other on occasion. Anders moved to places like New Orleans and back to his hometown of Telluride, Colorado. With each city came more adventures and exceptional stories. Ultimately, Anders settled in the Bay Area, where he married and had two beautiful kids, Mason, and Isla.

The Bay Area was always a place I enjoyed, and over the last 15 years, whenever I would visit, a call was made to see if Anders was free for a hike or dinner. Anders would always accept the invitation with the enthusiasm of an eight-year-old opening gifts on Christmas morning. Anders lived by the credo “The Dude Abides,” from the film The Big Lebowski. If the Universe presented, he was willing. On the morning of August 11th, 2022, the Dude Abided for the last time. He started his battle with cancer in 2017 and went into remission and on December 28th, 2021 he texted “I have stage four cancer… Sarcoma.” Since that text until the 11th of August, the Dude did not abide. Anders was a fighter. He had no plans of not being around for Mason and Isla, missing any of his planned concerts, trips back to Telluride or any opportunity to be Unruhly. It was not to be. The Super Full Moon took place on the evening he passed. It was no coincidence a spirit like Anders Unruh would choose to leave us on such an epic energetic event.

We all have people who come into our lives to teach us lessons for which we may never be able to pay them. Here are a few of my favorites from The Dude:

The Dude Abides – When life presents itself, embrace it. Life is not happening to us; it’s happening for us. Allow people to be who they have become, not who they were – Anders had every historical reason to take a pass on my invitations. He had a deep understanding of second chances and acceptance Live life with an exclamation point! He was incredibly fun to be with. He was such an interesting guy who had many interests and hobbies. There was little grass growing under his feet. Friendships and relationships matter. It doesn’t matter how long it has been, pick up the phone and call the people you care about. The time I was able to spend with him in the last year was worth all the time I missed due to my own insecurities and unwillingness to abide.

Just remember the more each of us can see the world like Anders, the more valuable we are to one another. If you are looking for ways to increase the value of your home, neighborhood or community start with who you are being.