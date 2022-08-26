5 to Try: Post readers pick the best takeout food in Johnson County 🥡 🚗

Welcome back, readers, to another Friday in Johnson County!

Of course, we’re starting our weekend with another “5 to Try” list. This week, we asked you to bring your recommendations for the best takeout places.

For those times when you just don’t feel like going out, it can be hard to find a place where the takeout is reasonably priced and the food is still as fresh as if you ordered it at the restaurant itself.

So, with that being said, let’s get into this week’s list of the best takeout spots in the county!

Sombrero’s Mexican Cantina

One suggestion we received from a Post reader this week for a good takeout spot is Sombrero’s Mexican Cantina in Shawnee.

This casual, family-owned restaurant specializes in housemade tortillas, tacos and specialty margaritas.

One of it’s specials includes a to-go taco bar for family of four. Costing $44, it comes with soft tortillas, crispy corn shells, ground beef, shredded chicken and all the necessary toppings.

Located at 22702 Midland Drive in Shawnee, Sombrero’s is open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Thai Place

Another restaurant pitched to the Post for best takeout is Thai Place, which is located in the Louisburg Square Shopping Center in Overland Park.

Awarded the title of “Best Thai Restaurant” from The Pitch, this authentic Thai restaurant serves up all the classics, including pad Thai, grapow and a variety of curries.

Located at 9359 W. 87th Street in Overland Park, Thai Place is open from 11 a.m. to 8:o0 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 12 to 8 p.m. Sunday.

Pizza West

Next on the list of the best takeout places in Johnson County is a Pizza West, a local Shawnee favorite.

Any of Pizza West’s pies are available for customers to take home and bake themselves, such as their signature “Fredo” pizza that comes with sliced chicken, red onion, mushrooms, hickory bacon and covered in Alfredo sauce.

The menu also features a “family style to go” section of pasta and salads, which feeds approximately 10 people.

Located at 5436 Roberts St. in Shawnee, Pizza West is open from 11 a.m to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

China Garden

Another suggestion the Post received for our “5 to Try” list of best takeout was China Garden in south Overland Park.

As a classic takeout option, this restaurant serves up a wide range of dishes, including orange chicken, Mandarin pork and beef with broccoli.

“Great food at a good price,” said Post reader Andrew Starr. “And they have their own delivery.”

Located at 8740 W. 135th St. in Overland Park, China Garden is open from 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Thursday.

Arsya Hibachi Grill & Sushi Express

The final nomination for best takeout is not an actual restaurant, instead it is a food truck called Arysa Hibachi Grill & Sushi Express.

Typically stationed in Gardner, this food truck serves up specialty hibachi combos and bento boxes to its customers.

Arysa’s Facebook page says its food truck is commonly stationed at 312 W. Main St. in Gardner. It is open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday, but hours may vary.