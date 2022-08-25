Your daily planner: Thursday, Aug. 25

Hi there, good friends! Welcome to a new day in Johnson County. Here’s the rundown for today.
Forecast: ☀️ High: 91, Low: 68. Sunny with light south winds.
Diversions
- The Kansas City Chiefs play their final preseason game against the Green Bay Packers at Arrowhead Stadium. Game time is 7 p.m. Watch on KSHB or listen at 106.5 The Wolf. Tickets here.
- Kemper Museum of Contemporary Art is hosting a free block party tonight from 6 to 10:30 p.m. at 4420 Warwick Blvd., Kansas City, Missouri. Celebration includes art and art making, food and drinks, music and a family-friendly movie screening. Event details here.
- IronHorse Bar and Grill is hosting its first Karaoke Thursday at the Horse!, which starts at 8 p.m. and continues each Thursday through September. Event details here.
- The final Mission Market is today from 4:30 to 8 p.m. at 5635 Johnson Drive in Mission. Event details here.
Public Agenda
- The Johnson County Board of County Commissioners is meeting today at 9:30 a.m. with plans to consider approving the 2023 budget for Johnson County Fire District No. 2, buy property in Shawnee for a future wastewater storage facility, and allocate federal fiscal recovery funds for the county’s COVID-19 pandemic response. Agenda here.
Noteworthy
- Despite voters declaring by a nearly 60-40 margin that they didn’t want to change the Kansas Constitution in a way that would have opened the door to an outright ban, legislators could still test just how far they can restrict abortion. [KCUR]
- A Johnson County 14-year-old pleaded guilty Wednesday morning to second-degree murder regarding his role in a man’s death at Black Bob Park in Olathe earlier this year. [Fox 4]
