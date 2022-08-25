  Leah Wankum  - Daily Planner

Your daily planner: Thursday, Aug. 25

The BOK Financial building on the corner of College Boulevard and Metcalf Avenue in Overland Park lit up last night in tribute to Kansas City Chiefs legend and NFL Hall of Famer Len Dawson, who died this week at the age of 87. Photo credit Mike Frizzell.

Hi there, good friends! Welcome to a new day in Johnson County. Here’s the rundown for today.

Forecast: ☀️ High: 91, Low: 68. Sunny with light south winds.

Diversions

  • The Kansas City Chiefs play their final preseason game against the Green Bay Packers at Arrowhead Stadium. Game time is 7 p.m. Watch on KSHB or listen at 106.5 The Wolf. Tickets here.
  • Kemper Museum of Contemporary Art is hosting a free block party tonight from 6 to 10:30 p.m. at 4420 Warwick Blvd., Kansas City, Missouri. Celebration includes art and art making, food and drinks, music and a family-friendly movie screening. Event details here.
  • IronHorse Bar and Grill is hosting its first Karaoke Thursday at the Horse!, which starts at 8 p.m. and continues each Thursday through September. Event details here.
  • The final Mission Market is today from 4:30 to 8 p.m. at 5635 Johnson Drive in Mission. Event details here.

Public Agenda

  • The Johnson County Board of County Commissioners is meeting today at 9:30 a.m. with plans to consider approving the 2023 budget for Johnson County Fire District No. 2, buy property in Shawnee for a future wastewater storage facility, and allocate federal fiscal recovery funds for the county’s COVID-19 pandemic response. Agenda here.

Noteworthy

  • Despite voters declaring by a nearly 60-40 margin that they didn’t want to change the Kansas Constitution in a way that would have opened the door to an outright ban, legislators could still test just how far they can restrict abortion. [KCUR]
  • A Johnson County 14-year-old pleaded guilty Wednesday morning to second-degree murder regarding his role in a man’s death at Black Bob Park in Olathe earlier this year. [Fox 4]

