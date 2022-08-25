Shawnee clears way for 24-hour Xpress Mart in growing northwest corner of city

Developers of a triangle of land in northwestern Shawnee got the final approval this week for rezoning that would allow a convenience store with gas pumps and a restaurant.

Driving the news: With little discussion beyond praise for the project, the Shawnee City Council on Monday night voted unanimously for a rezoning that allows applicant Chase Kohler of RIC Design Build to bring an Xpress Mart convenience center to that fast-growing commercial area of the city.

Where exactly: The 5.6 acres in question is an odd-shaped area at the southeast corner of Kansas Highway 7 and West 43rd Street.

The plan is for a 7,395-square-foot store with ten gas pumps for cars, five for semis, a drive-thru restaurant and drive-thru liquor store.

The Xpress Mart would be open 24 hours.

Zooming out: It sat undeveloped for years due to its location and lack of water and utilities.

But the area is changing and has been growing rapidly with the nearby Amazon distribution center in Bonner Springs, the Westlink Business Park to the east and development of Heartland Logistics Center to the west.

Some councilmembers on Monday noted the need for more gas station and convenience store services in the area plus a sandwich shop for increasing numbers of employees.

Roxie Hammill is a freelance journalist who reports frequently for the Post and other Kansas City area publications. You can reach her at roxieham@gmail.com.