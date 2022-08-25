Idea Space KC, new after-school learning hub in Leawood, now accepting students

IDEA Space KC, The Barstow School’s new hands-on learning center in Leawood, will officially celebrate its grand opening with a ribbon-cutting next month.

Where exactly: Idea Space KC will operate out of a renovated Hy-Vee grocery store at 12200 State Line Road, which closed in 2014.

Idea Space KC will be a few blocks south and on the other side of State Line Road from The Barstow School campus in Kansas City, Mo.

What is IDEA Space KC? The learning center aims to offer various hands-on “STEAM” programming, focused on the fields of science, technology, engineering, arts and math.

The 32,000-square foot facility will feature a technology lab, a “brainstorming incubation hub,” a fabrication workshop for activities like woodworking and metalworking and a “makerspace.”

The center will offer after-school courses and school partnerships to K-12 students across the Kansas City metro.

Idea Space KC began offering summer courses at the new space in July, and fall programming starts in September.

How to sign up: After school classes hosted at IDEA Space KC are open to all K-12 students in the Kansas City metro, according to Barstow officials.

Students and families can browse individual courses and enroll here.

Current courses being offered last from a month up to an entire semester and cover topics like computer coding and building drones.

Idea Space KC’s website lists courses as costing between $120 and $300, depending on the age level and length of the course.

Zooming out: Before the Barstow School officially broke ground on IDEA Space KC, the school received a donation $2 million for the project — at the time, the largest individual donation the school had ever received, according to Barstow officials.