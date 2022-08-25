This Overland Park barbecue joint is on the menu for Chiefs games at Arrowhead this season

Chiefs fans wanting a hometown treat will have a chance to savor the wares of Overland Park-based Buck Tui BBQ at homes games this season at Arrowhead Stadium.

Where exactly? Buck Tui BBQ, run by the same culinary couple behind Waldo Thai in Kansas City, Mo., will operate two food stands at Arrowhead this season.

One will take up a space near section 339 in the upper deck.

The other will be near section 121 on the lower concourse located near the Hall of Honor.

Key quote: “We’re glad to be a part of the Kansas City Chiefs,” said Teddy Liberda, owner and barbecue pitmaster of Buck Tui BBQ. “I’ve always been a big fan, so it kind of feels like we’re at home to me.”

Background: Buck Tui BBQ opened in Overland Park earlier this year in the 75th Street storefront formerly occupied by Plowboys Barebque, which closed last December.

Liberda and his wife, Pam, decided to take over both the restaurant in Overland Park and the stadium spaces run by Plowboys after Plowboys owner Todd Johns reached out to them with the opportunity.

“One thing led to another and I helped [Johns] run a couple of stands out there last season during the playoffs,” Liberda said. “And, now, all I know is we’re running two of the stands.”

Menu: For its menu, Buck Tui’s food stalls at Arrowhead will be serving up some of the restaurant’s favored dishes, including pork and brisket sandwiches and loaded fries.

Items at the stadium range from $7 for a side of French fries to a $21 meal that comes with a sandwich and fries, Liberda said.

“Our barbecue is different,” Liberda said. “Everything we do is kind of Kansas City-style, but we always infuse our flavor into it. I kind of did what worked for [Johns], but switched it up a bit.”

What’s next: In addition to opening the food stands at Arrowhead, Liberda said Buck Tui is aiming to soon become the “official barbecue”of the Kansas City Chiefs.