Your daily planner: Wednesday, Aug. 24

Don’t blow your top. On this day in 79 AD Mt. Vesuvius erupted, destroying the ancient cities of Pompeii and Herculaneum.
Forecast: ☀️ High: 89, Low: 64. Holding steady with more sun and clear skies.
Diversions
- The Royals wrap up a brief two-game set with the Arizona Diamondbacks tonight at Kauffman Stadium. First pitch is 7:10 p.m. Available tickets start at $10.
- Grammy-winning jazz trumpeter Chris Botti takes the stage tonight at 7:30 p.m. at Yardley Hall in the Midwest Trust Center on JCCC’s campus. Tickets start at $25.
- R&B star Alicia Keys, another multiple Grammy winner, performs at Starlight in KCMO tonight at 8 p.m. Most seats have been sold. Remaining tickets start at $77.
Public Agenda
- The Overland Park City Council’s Public Works Committee meets tonight at 7 p.m. and could approve a new three-year contract for residential snow and ice removal at a projected cost of $700,000.
Noteworthy
- Johnson County Commissioner Shirley Allenbrand has endorsed Roeland Park Mayor Mike Kelly to be the next commission chair. Allenbrand finished third in the primary, behind Kelly and fellow commission member Charlotte O’Hara, who are now vying against each other in November’s general election.
- A dog that was inside a vehicle stolen from a Mission Hy-Vee parking lot last week has been reunited with its owner after concerned social media users helped get word out about the incident. [KCTV]
- The Shawnee Storm, a Special Olympics squad that has been run by volunteers and family members, will merge with a team supported by the Johnson County Park and Recreation District. [Fox 4]
Our comment section is reserved for subscribers.
Try a subscription today for just $1.