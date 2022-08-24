Your daily planner: Wednesday, Aug. 24

Don’t blow your top. On this day in 79 AD Mt. Vesuvius erupted, destroying the ancient cities of Pompeii and Herculaneum.

Forecast: ☀️ High: 89, Low: 64. Holding steady with more sun and clear skies.

Diversions

The Royals wrap up a brief two-game set with the Arizona Diamondbacks tonight at Kauffman Stadium. First pitch is 7:10 p.m. Available tickets start at $10.

wrap up a brief two-game set with the Arizona Diamondbacks tonight at Kauffman Stadium. First pitch is 7:10 p.m. Available tickets start at $10. Grammy-winning jazz trumpeter Chris Botti takes the stage tonight at 7:30 p.m. at Yardley Hall in the Midwest Trust Center on JCCC’s campus. Tickets start at $25.

takes the stage tonight at 7:30 p.m. at Yardley Hall in the Midwest Trust Center on JCCC’s campus. Tickets start at $25. R&B star Alicia Keys, another multiple Grammy winner, performs at Starlight in KCMO tonight at 8 p.m. Most seats have been sold. Remaining tickets start at $77.

Public Agenda

The Overland Park City Council’s Public Works Committee meets tonight at 7 p.m. and could approve a new three-year contract for residential snow and ice removal at a projected cost of $700,000.

Noteworthy