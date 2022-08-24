Washington Post finds flaws in investigation of Overland Park police killing of John Albers

A new video report released Tuesday by The Washington Post puts new scrutiny on the investigation of the Overland Park police shooting of 17-year-old John Albers in 2018.

Why it matters: The Washington Post’s investigative report concludes that both Johnson County prosecutors and authorities with the Johnson County Officer-Involved Shooting Investigation Team, or OISIT, made several missteps during the investigation trying to determine whether to criminally charge Clayton Jenison, the officer who killed Albers.

The Washington Post used a nearly 500-page report from the OISIT investigation released by the city of Overland Park in April 2021 as the basis for its own look into the shooting and its aftermath, a level of transparency into a police killing the Washington Post called “extremely unusual.”

The Post also provided the report to five law enforcement experts, veterans of policing, use-of-force investigations and prosecutions, all of which found flaws with the OISIT investigation.

Quick background: Albers was shot and killed outside his family’s home in south Overland Park on January 20, 2018, after officers responded to calls that Albers was posting threats of suicide on social media.

Dash cam video from the incident shows now-former Overland Park police officer Clayton Jenison shooting 13 times at a minivan being backed out of the home’s garage by Albers.

Jenison, who stepped behind the van before moving away and opening fire, later told investigators he feared that Albers was going to run him over with the minivan.

Within a month, Johnson County District Attorney Steve Howe declared that the fatal shooting was justified and charges would not be filed against Jenison.

Below is a look into some of the major concerns with the investigation raised by the Washington Post’s new report:

Biased outlook: Several of the experts found the investigators approached the case “favoring the perception of Jenison.”

Jenison told investigators he believed the van was going fast enough to be a threat and to cause bodily harm to him, which is when officers are entitled to use deadly force.

“They seem to start with the assumption that this was a… what they call in law enforcement parlance ‘a good shooting,”’ said Philip Stinson, a professor of criminal justice at Bowling Green State University.

Additionally, Jenison was only interviewed one time for the investigation, and that interview lasted less than 45 minutes.

The Post said nobody associated with the OISIT investigation would speak with the Post for their report.

A “troubled” teen: Experts in the video also argued the report heavily focused on Albers’s behavior and prior issues and not on Jenison.

Jenison’s police personnel file is not mentioned in the investigation, which can include use-of-force records, complaints or any disciplinary actions, the experts consulted by the Post noted.

Also, Jenison’s police training records are only seven pages of the entire report, while Albers’s background, including his juvenile and medical records, takes up over 100 pages.

“Their investigation seemed to be focused on ‘this was a troubled youth who was a danger to law enforcement,'” Stinson said.

Missing analysis: The Post’s analysis also found steps missing from the investigative report, such as scene diagrams, that some experts said are typically performed in officer-involved shooting investigations.

In the video, the Post created a 3D reconstruction to show Jenison was to the side of the van and not directly in its path when he fired at Albers.

Jenison was to the side of the van and not directly in its path when he fired at Albers. There was also no forensic analysis in the OISIT file that attempted to determine the speed of the van.

Family’s response: Following the release of the video report, Albers’ mother, Sheila, took to social media to praise the Post’s findings.

“Finally, an accurate and comprehensive account of what happened the night John was killed. This film outlines every single mistake. The system we use to investigate these tragedies must change!” Sheila Albers wrote on Twitter.

What could happen next: Since at least last September, the FBI and the U.S. Department of Justice have been investigating possible civil rights violations in Albers’ killing.