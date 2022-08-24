Gov. Laura Kelly, up for reelection, talks key JoCo issues with Post — Read the interview

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly is up for re-election, and in an interview this week with the Post, the Democrat digs into several key topics Johnson Countians care about heading into the Nov. 8 general election, where she faces Republican Attorney General Derek Schmidt.

That includes the details behind the $4 billion Panasonic plant headed to De Soto, as well as concerns over housing affordability and a new law that, starting in 2024, will allow students to enroll in any public school district regardless of where they live.

Kelly’s team initially reached out to the Post for this interview.

In turn, the Post has reached out to Schmidt’s campaign and offered him the same opportunity to answer questions about issues impacting Johnson County. The Post has yet to hear back.

Here’s what Kelly had to say about some of these issues affecting Johnson County.

News that Panasonic plans to build a $4 billion EV battery plant in western Johnson County is big news. The state is offering nearly $900 million in incentives and there are some worries that there are not enough explicit guarantees in the deal that Panasonic will indeed be required to deliver on creating some 4,000 jobs for that plant. What will your administration do to ensure those jobs do come and that they are high-quality, high-paying jobs?

Well let me tell you, we did our very due diligence in vetting this whole project. We had many highly talented folks very engaged in the whole process from the very beginning, which was quite a while ago, to the culmination. I am confident that, in working with the legislature and putting together the APEX bill — which allowed us to provide the kind of incentive package necessary to attract Panasonic — and with all of the oversight we had with folks from our business community, our legal community and our economic development community, that we were very cautious.

We dotted all the i’s, crossed all the t’s, to ensure that this project will come to fruition. We protected Kansas taxpayers by putting in a number of guidelines, requirements that ensure that Panasonic will see none of the incentives until they’re actually building the facility and hiring the people.

This will not be cash up front, and Panasonic will not be able to do what Foxconn did in Wisconsin, which was sort of say, “Never mind.” That won’t happen. You know, plus, to Panasonic’s credit, it’s a very reputable company. It’s been around for a very, very long time. It is solid. We did visit their EV plant in Reno, Nev. We saw compilations, we know it’s real and we know it will happen here. You can trust that we did what we needed to do to ensure this will truly be the benefit it’s purported to be for Kansas.

What other opportunities for economic development do you see in Johnson County’s future?

I think the opportunities are endless. Johnson County has always been sort of on the cutting edge of education, innovation, transportation, all the things that are necessary to ensure that it will continue growing. You have some wonderful leadership in your elected officials, in your various communities there in your county positions and you have fantastic professionals in the economic development world who will ensure that we continue to work together in public, private, state, local partnerships to ensure that when an opportunity presents itself, Johnson County will be ready to take advantage of it.

I think part of that, too, is you have one of the very best education systems in the country right there in Johnson County. That includes your K-12 system, but also your community college and your four-year institutions. Johnson County has been poised and is poised to continue to grow.

Economic development is closely tied to education, which has long been one of the staples of Johnson County. [Some of our readers] are worried about open enrollment, which will start two summers from now. This will allow children to enroll in any school district in the state provided that district has space. You signed this measure into law as part of a broader education funding package over the objections of some of your fellow Democrats. You have said that between now and when open enrollment goes into effect steps need to be taken to ensure local school boards maintain local control. How can Johnson Countians be assured that open enrollment won’t exhaust school district resources, won’t diminish services like special education programming that schools already are required to give students that live within the boundaries of their district?

Well I have no doubt that the school districts and the parents in the Johnson County area will be able to ensure that their kids continue to receive the best education anywhere. The open enrollment issue, yes it’s there. I know there were a number of school districts that were not enthusiastic about it, including a number of school districts in our more rural areas. This was not a popular position, but it was wrapped up into the total education funding package. I was able to feel comfortable signing it because one, there are two years to prepare for this. I believe that our school boards are perfectly capable of figuring out ways that this can work for them and that it won’t negatively impact the education that their kids are receiving.

Will there be any sort of state guidance to help school districts along the way?

If school districts want guidance, that guidance will be available. We do have an entire department of education that can provide technical assistance and guidance including any legal kind of guidance that they feel they might need. I think that I’ve always been a major proponent of local control when it comes to our local units of government whether it’s county government or city government or school boards. I am quite confident that the school boards there in the Johnson County area, and elsewhere in the state, will be able to deal with this.

And you know what, if it turns out that it really has created insolvable problems, the fact that there are two years there for implementation allows them to bring those concerns and issues back to the legislature in January to amend, modify those statutes — or appeal them.

It’s becoming more and more difficult for people who want to live in Johnson County to afford to live here. The promise of future developments like Panasonic excite planners and local officials but could also bring a glut of new workers and residents that could push the cost of living in some areas of the county up even further. What can the state do to ensure that areas like Johnson County remain as affordable as possible and that homeowners are not priced out by rising home values?

That’s the good news and the bad news isn’t it? Rising home values are good for those who own those homes, but it can price other folks out of that. We recognize that bringing initially 4,000 [jobs] just with Panasonic — we expect that will grow, at least double to 8,000 with other supply chain kinds of companies that come in to locate close to Panasonic. From the entire time we’ve been talking about the Panasonic deal, we’ve been working with local officials to address issues of housing, issues of child care and issues of infrastructure. That kind of planning is all in the process and we understand that there will need to be considerably more moderate income, affordable housing in the Johnson County area to accommodate the thousands of people who will be coming to work at Panasonic.

The national spotlight has been trained on Kansas in recent weeks due to the primary vote on an abortion amendment that failed by a wide margin. A recent recount pushed by abortion opponents confirmed that result. How can Kansans move forward after such a polarizing vote? And what do you think the results say about the future of the state?

Honestly, I didn’t see the vote as polarizing. I saw it as Kansans coming together and voting to protect the freedoms of many of their friends and neighbors and family. I don’t see that as a polarizing vote, I see that as one that showed Kansas is pretty unified on this issue.

I hope that Kansas will continue to make their voices heard. I often think there are times when legislation that is not within the common sense forward thinking, moderate approach that most Kansans believe in, is prevented. I would hope that Kansans would recognize that when they make their voices heard they can make a difference. I would hope that when other issues come up that they’re not comfortable with that they speak loudly and clearly so that we as elected officials can move Kansas forward in a way that most people are comfortable with.

Is there anything else you’d like to add about Johnson County’s future?

I would like to give a shout out to Johnson County. I will forever credit the fact that we [the Kansas City region] were able to capture the 2026 World Cup — I will always believe that is because Johnson County had a lot of foresight 20, 30 years ago when they started developing soccer and building fields in ways that really grew a sport that was relatively unknown at the time. I was there as executive director of the Kansas Recreation and Parks Association. I watched that county see beyond the next year or two and recognize that it was the future. They invested wisely, and I will give them all the credit for Kansas City being the smallest region to have attracted any of the World Cup events.