Johnson County Community College no longer asking students, faculty to report COVID-19 cases

Johnson County Community College began a new fall semester on Monday with updated “wellness and safety” guidelines, which are no longer specific to COVID-19.

What’s currently in place? Most notably, JCCC is no longer asking students or faculty to report positive cases of COVID-19.

Masks remain optional on campus — as they have been since this past spring — but are still available for individuals to pick up at campus masking stations if they want to wear one.

JCCC will also continue to have sanitation and temperature-check stations across campus.

Students are still encouraged to wash hands frequently and stay home if they feel sick.

Anyone experiencing COVID-like symptoms or who has tested positive is asked to quarantine or isolate according for at least five days, according to the CDC’s updated guidelines.

Bigger picture: As the semester begins, overall Johnson County risk levels for COVID-19 remain low, according to recent county health data.

Johnson County rescinded its overall mask order for schools earlier this year , a few months before JCCC lifted its own campus rule.

At-home test results can be reported to the Johnson County Department of Health and Environment through this form .

Current COVID picture: Johnson County’s COVID-19 dashboard currently a positivity rate of 20%, with an incidence rate of 121 cases in the last seven days.