Johnson County Community College no longer asking students, faculty to report COVID-19 cases

Students on campus at JCCC during the first week of classes this week. Photo credit Lucie Krisman.

Johnson County Community College began a new fall semester on Monday with updated “wellness and safety” guidelines, which are no longer specific to COVID-19.

What’s currently in place? Most notably, JCCC is no longer asking students or faculty to report positive cases of COVID-19.

  • Masks remain optional on campus — as they have been since this past spring — but are still available for individuals to pick up at campus masking stations if they want to wear one.
  • JCCC will also continue to have sanitation and temperature-check stations across campus.
  • Students are still encouraged to wash hands frequently and stay home if they feel sick.
  • Anyone experiencing COVID-like symptoms or who has tested positive is asked to quarantine or isolate according for at least five days, according to the CDC’s updated guidelines.

Bigger picture:  As the semester begins, overall Johnson County risk levels for COVID-19 remain low, according to recent county health data.

  • Johnson County rescinded its overall mask order for schools earlier this year, a few months before JCCC lifted its own campus rule.
  • At-home test results can be reported to the Johnson County Department of Health and Environment through this form.

Current COVID picture: Johnson County’s COVID-19 dashboard currently a positivity rate of 20%, with an incidence rate of 121 cases in the last seven days.

  • While those figures remain relatively high, the CDC’s assessment of community-level risk to the disease also takes into account the strain on the local hospital system.
  • Currently, the Mid-America Regional Council’s COVID-19 dashboard shows that daily COVID-19 hospitalizations in Johnson County have dropped 40% over the past week to an average of 12 per day. (At its height in January, Johnson County was averaging 52 COVID-19 hospitalizations per day.)

